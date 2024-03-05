U2 may just wrapped up their Sphere residency, but The Edge and Adam Clayton are still hard at work. The two sent in a video message to the Music Generation National Conference.
U2's The Edge and Adam Clayton's message
In a video shared to the Music Generation National Conference's social media pages, The Edge and Clayton's message can be heard. They wanted to “celebrate such a significant moment” in Music Generation's run. Clayton then reflected on the organization's beginnings in 2010. They set out to make music more accessible to young kids.
A message from @U2 at today’s Music Generation National Conference at Dublin Castle #musicgeneration pic.twitter.com/gUjuNkMPbG
The two expressed their “excitement and ambition” for what's next for the program. They also thanked the partners, educators, musicians, and artists.
The 2024 Music Generational National Conference was held on March 5 at the Dublin Castle.
Since 1976, U2 have remained together. Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen Jr. have released hit albums and embarked on blockbuster tours as a group.
While primarily a quartet rock group, all four members have embarked on their own ventures. Clayton and Mullen reworked the Mission: Impossible theme for the 1996 film. Bono and The Edge composed the music for Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, a Broadway production of the Marvel Comics icon. Bono also released a memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story, in 2022 and embarked on a subsequent solo tour.
Beginning on September 29, 2023, U2 played a 40-night residency in Las Vegas at the Sphere. It recently concluded on March 2. Mullen sat out of the shows and Bram van den Berg of the band Krezip filled in for him.