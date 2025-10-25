Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly have their eyes set on a Gilded Age mansion for their wedding.

Rumors have been swirling that the most-anticipated wedding will have a magical venue at the Breakers in Newport, Rhode Island, according to The New York Post. The mansion was used by Cornelius Vanderbilt II, his wife Alice, and their children, where they would getaway for the summer. Swift knows that feeling all too well as she purchased a property in Rhode Island in the Watch Hill section of Westerly, RI. While the idea of Swift getting married in a gilded age mansion is ideal given her love for vintage, the spokesperson for the property denied those plans.

“Taylor Swift is not getting married at the Breakers, or any other property the society runs,” said spokesperson Gary Ruff in a statement per The Providence Journal.

This follows a rumor that another bride-to-be was requested by Swift to change her wedding date so she can get married at a Vanderbilt property.

“She was reached out to by the establishment where she’s having her wedding, and they said, ‘Hey, would you be willing to actually change the date of your wedding?’” podcast host Fiona Shea said in a recent video, adding that the unnamed celebrity was “allegedly Taylor Swift.” The singer also allegedly offered the bride some compensation in order to have the other bride's wedding plans altered.

Kelce and Swift will reportedly get married in eight months on June 13, 2026, which is a nod to her lucky number. The date is also 6 months prior to the singer's birthday 36th birthday,

Prior to these rumors, Swift and Kelce were allegedly set to get married at her mansion in Watch Hill, RI where she has thrown several Fourth of July parties over the years. She bought the property in 2013 and early this year began renovating it.

It seems like the wedding planning is still ongoing following the couple's internet-breaking announcement in August.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read alongside photos from the proposal.