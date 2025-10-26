Taylor Swift already has a solid relationship with Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, and now she is meeting another influential person in her fiancé Travis Kelce's career, his former high school football coach.

Jeff Rotsky was Kelce's coach when the now three-time Super Bowl champion was in high school back in Cleveland Heights, OH. Rotsky met the athlete's now-fiancée back in 2023 at a Chiefs game where he shared that Swift treated him and his wife “like gold.”

“She is the kindest young lady you ever met and down to earth,” Rotsky told The Times in an interview earlier this month. “She treated us like gold. “The first time we met, her opening line was, ‘I’ve been looking forward to meeting you, I want to hear all the dirt about Travis.’”

Rotsky went on to rave about how proud he is of Kelce and what he's accomplished thus far in his career.

“I’m proud of what he’s done athletically. But eventually that runs out, and the question is, who is the man behind that?” Rotsky said, pointing to a signed Kelce jersey next to him, the outlet reports.

Even off the field, Rotsky shared what he believes makes Kelce a special person.

“Travis has grown up to be a leader, to have a kind heart, to have fun,” Rotsky added. “As a coach or father, what more can you ask for from your son or player?”

This is Kelce's 13th season in the NFL, and after the Chiefs' devastating loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59, it was rumored that the tight end might be looking to hang up his cleats. However, while it might have come as a surprise to some, Kelce said it was an easy decision to continue to keep playing.

“I love football. I don't think I really thought about it that much,” Kelce told reporters after minicamp practice over the summer. “… I love coming in to work every single day. It wasn't a very tough one for me. I know I'm getting older, but at the same time I still feel like I've got a lot I can prove in this league. With that being said, it really wasn't that hard of a decision for me.”

As for the future, it's still unclear what his 14th season in the NFL might hold but there remains one goal in how he plans to end his 13th season.

“I got one year on this contract, I know that, and we'll try and figure out something for next year,” Kelce said. “The Chiefs organization knows how much I love them. I can't see myself ever playing anywhere else. We'll deal with that down the road when the time is right, but right now I'm focused on winning a championship this year.”