U2 just closed out their Sphere residency on March 2. The final show was filled with iconic moments from the band. From special shoutouts to surprise setlist changes, the final show had it all.
U2's final Sphere show
Below is a breakdown of all of the notable moments from U2's final Sphere show.
Snippets galore
The first major snippet came in “Mysterious Ways.” Bono began singing lines from George Harrison's “My Sweet Lord” as the song reached its crescendo. He also sampled Donna Summer's “I Feel Love” during the song. Later in the show, during “One,” Bono broke out the “Invisible” snippet, singing “No them, there's only us.”
Dedication to Jill Biden; Coldplay tribute
Before the song “All I Want Is You,” Bono introduced the song and dedicated it to the women in the audience. One of whom was the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, who was in attendance at the show. Towards the end of the song, Bono began singing lines from Coldplay's “Yellow.” He then wished Chris Martin, the band's lead singer, a happy birthday.
“Don't Dream It's Over”
In a bit of a throwback to their “ZooTV” tour, U2 played “Don't Dream It's Over” with Neil Finn. The Crowded House singer, who wrote the song, joined them via a prerecorded file he sent them. This was akin to how Lou Reed would join the band for their performances of his song, “Satellite of Love,” on the tour.
Larry Mullen Jr. not in the house
Rumors suggested that Larry Mullen Jr. was poised to join U2 during their final Sphere shows. He didn't end up doing that, though he was in attendance for the penultimate show. However, it wasn't reported that he was there at the final show.
At the penultimate show, Bono gave a shoutout to the drummer. Mullen sat out all 40 of the band's Las Vegas shows due to his recovery from various health injuries.
In turn, Bram van den Berg of Krezip filled in for him. To his credit, van den Berg filled in nicely and held his own amongst rock legends. It must have been hard to step in for the drummer behind “Sunday Bloody Sunday,” but van den Berg did so tenfold. The band even let him put his own spins on some of their most iconic songs.
40th show means special “40” performance
Upon its release in 1983, “40” was a huge part of U2's canon. The song became the band's signature concert closer to its release and remained so until the '90s. In recent years, the song has become a live rarity.
In fact, the song hadn't been played since U2's performance at the Dreamforce festival in 2016.
What Sphere residency means for U2
Heading into the Sphere residency, it was easy to be skeptical of U2's decision to go to Las Vegas. After all, Vegas has a reputation for being the place where careers go to die. It essentially is the waving of the white flag for artists, as they concede that they're in the twilight of their careers.
Granted, some newer acts like Adele and Kelly Clarkson have disproved that theory. They've made doing residencies in Vegas cool again. However, given U2's age and tendency to lean on their back catalog in recent years — they embarked on a “Joshua Tree” anniversary tour and released Songs of Surrender in the past decade — the Sphere shows could have been an easy paycheck and nostalgia gig for the band.
And yet, the band disproved any nostalgia act theories. U2 proved to pop culture why they are one of the greatest bands ever. The Sphere is revolutionary, and any band that follows will have large shoes to fill.
Where they go next is unclear. Maybe U2 releases a new album and hits the road for the first time in four years. Either way, their Las Vegas stay should instill confidence in their fanbase that they still have it.