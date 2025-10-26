Grammy-winning singer and dancer Ciara celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday, which came with a touching tribute from her husband, Russell Wilson.

“Sticking with you FOREVER!!! Happy Birthday to my world, @ciara,” the Super Bowl champion wrote on Instagram, featuring photos and videos of them and their family.

“God had a purpose putting us together — a force for something greater. Watching you shine as an incredible wife, mom, artist, and entrepreneur inspires me every single day. You do it all with grace, strength, and love. The family we’re building and the woman you are amaze me beyond words. I thank God for you constantly,” added. “I love you more than words can say baby!!! Daddy loves you!”

Ciara did not hesitate to respond to her husband's kind tribute in the comment section, “Awe Baby! You always make me feel like I’m on top of the world! Thanks for loving me the way you do and making me feel special on this day as you always do! I love you sooooo much!”

The singer and the New York Giants quarterback got married in 2016 and have three children together: Sienna Princess (8), Win Harrison (5), and Amora Princess (1). Ciara also has an 11-year-old son, Future Zahir, with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

How Ciara keeps her marriage with Russell Wilson strong

The “Goodies” singer and NFL star have been fan's couple goals for some time. In a conversation with Summer Walker whom Ciara collaborated on with the song “Better Thangs,” she shared how she keeps her marriage with Wilson strong.

“I would say communication rules a nation. What I will give my husband a lot of credit for is that he can communicate really well. And I think maybe it's the quarterback in him because he's big on leadership, big on teamwork, big on being together,” said the singer on Walker's Over It Radio.

“I really feel grateful for our ability to communicate with each other. Because I feel like there's nothing I can't go to him about,” she explained. “And even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we're going to make it on the other side.”