From one No. 1 NBA Draft pick to another, Allen Iverson has some advice for Dallas Mavericks' rookie Cooper Flagg, as well as others getting their start in the league.

In a conversation with TMZ, Iverson told Flagg to take things “one day at a time.”

Iverson added that Flagg should leave everything he's got on the court.

“The most important thing, and I think this will take care of everything, is playing every game like it's your last, you know?” Iverson added. “You do that and everything else takes care of itself.”

The 18-year-old is the youngest NBA Draft pick since LeBron James in 2003. Following the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg shared how being drafted to the Dallas Mavericks felt “amazing” and was a “dream come true.”

So far, the Mavs have yet to win a game, but Flagg has been playing well. In his NBA debut on Oct. 22, Flagg got a double-double: 10 points and 10 rebounds against the San Antonio Spurs.

No idea how Cooper Flagg made this pic.twitter.com/soxN3jJF0q — MFFL NATION (@NationMffl) October 23, 2025

On his second game of the year against the Washington Wizards on Oct. 24, Flagg scored 18 points, six assists, and five rebounds.

“It was a lot of energy in the building, I thought we were competing at a high level in that fourth quarter and playing the play we want to play,” Flagg said after the Wizards game. “I think we took somewhat of a step in the right direction, but it has to be a lot better. I know I'm kicking myself, I'm not happy and I'm a little upset.”

“It's just … I'm competitive. I love to win. It's not a great start. We've got a lot of film to look at, a lot of stuff to look and a lot to improve.”

While the Mavs have gotten off to a rough start this year, LeBron shared that he believes Flagg is in good hands as he is coached by NBA champion and Hall of Famer Jason Kidd and has several NBA legends as teammates.

“He has the benefit, unlike myself, he gets to join a team that's established with Hall of Fame guys — Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving — right off the bat. Hall of Fame coach, Jason Kidd. You know, these guys are like, they can give him the whole blueprint while he continues to learn what his blueprint will be,” LeBron said on his Mind the Game podcast.

“I think that will be an incredible thing to have that type of presence, that type of leadership, that type of just basketball IQ and knowledge around him every single day from those pieces,” LeBron added. “So, I think he's going to be amazing.”

The next Mavs game is tonight at 7:30 pm ET against the Toronto Raptors.