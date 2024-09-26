With the 20th anniversary coming up of U2's Grammy-winning How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb, the band will issue a new edition of it.

U2 announced via their website that a “shadow” version of the album is coming on November 22, 2024. It will feature 10 songs titled How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb. These will include “new and unreleased songs” from the album's recording sessions. Two of the tracks, “Country Mile” and “Picture of You (X+W),” are available now on streaming platforms.

Additionally, U2 has remastered How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb for the first time. A dual pack—titled How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb (Re-Assemble Edition)—will be released digitally on November 22.

The album will also be released on vinyl and cassette. On Record Store Day, How to Re-Assemble an Atomic Bomb will be available as a standalone album on vinyl.

“The sessions for How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb were such a creative period for the band, we were exploring so many song ideas in the studio,” The Edge said. “We were inspired to revisit our early music influences, and it was a time of deep personal introspection for Bono, who was attempting to process – dismantle – the death of his father.

“For this anniversary edition, I went into my personal archive to see if there were any unreleased gems, and I hit the jackpot. We chose ten that really spoke to us. Although at the time we left these songs to one side, with the benefit of hindsight, we recognize that our initial instincts about them being contenders for the album were right, we were onto something,” he continued.

The Edge also promised that the Re-Assemble Edition will feature the “raw energy of discovery.” It is a “pure U2 drop,” says the iconic guitarist.

How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb (Re-Assemble Edition) tracklist

Below is the full tracklist from How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb (Re-Assemble Edition). It starts with the original album, which has been remastered.

How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb 20th Anniversary Reissue

“Vertigo” “Miracle Drug” “Sometimes You Can't Make It on Your Own” “Love and Peace or Else” “City of Blinding Lights” “All Because of You” “A Man and a Woman” “Crumbs from Your Table” “One Step Closer” “Original of the Species” “Yahweh” “Fast Cars”

How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb

“Picture Of You (X+W)” “Evidence Of Life” “Luckiest Man In The World” “Treason” “I Don't Wanna See You Smile” “Country Mile” “Happiness” “Are We Gonna Wait Forever?” “Theme From The Batman” “All Because Of You 2”

What is U2's How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb?

How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb is U2's 11th studio album. It featured hit songs like “Vertigo” and “City of Blinding Lights.” The album was praised by critics, sweeping up five awards, including Album of the Year.

To support the album, the band went on the Vertigo Tour from 2005-06. The tour consisted of five legs and over 130 shows in that span.

U2 is fresh off a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. They have recently celebrated the anniversaries of The Joshua Tree and Achtung Baby. We will have to wait and see if they do any live performances to celebrate How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb's anniversary.