The Edge of U2 and his wife, Morleigh Steinberg, will receive the first HEART Award. This will happen at the HEART (Health + Art) gala in May.
Per The Hollywood Reporter, the couple will appear at the Venice Family Clinic's first HEART gala on May 11. It will go down at 3Labs in Culver City, California.
At the event, The Edge and Steinberg will receive the first HEART Award. Organizers of the event said that they “exemplify the spirit of HEART through their passion for the arts and health equity.”
The Edge and Steinberg weighed in on the honor. “It's a privilege to accept the first-ever HEART Award from Venice Family Clinic, an organization that resonates with us, and we are looking forward to an unforgettable evening to honor what we can all accomplish together,” they said.
The Edge and Morleigh Steinberg
Morleigh Steinberg is a choreographer and dancer with Arcane Collective. She was previously featured in U2's music video for “With or Without You,” one of their singles from The Joshua Tree (1987). Steinberg would then be hired as a choreographer and has remained a part of the band since due to her marriage to The Edge.
The Edge is known as the guitarist of U2. He revolutionized rock music with his delay effects and arpeggio riffs. U2 just wrapped their first-ever concert residency in Las Vegas. They played a 40-night residency at the Sphere commemorating Achtung Baby.
Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were joined by Bram van den Berg for the shows. U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. sat out of the residency due to health issues.