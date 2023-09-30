The UAB football program took on Tulane in an uphill battle. Blazers Head Coach Trent Dilfer got quite animated during the game, and for good reason. Tulane football was a big enough challenge for the one-win Blazers, but a self-sabotaging play made their lives even harder. Unluckily, referees called an illegal substitution on UAB's defense for a twelve-man formation, and this was Dilfer's enraged reaction to the rest of the coaching staff:

Trent Dilfer is actually losing his mind on the sidelines, wowpic.twitter.com/h9gNSZg4zy https://t.co/nDvsTWOhxO — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 30, 2023

The scene was quite intense. However, this is not the first time Dilfer has had a fiery interaction with his team, as Dov Kleiman shows. Dilfer's reaction is a cause for concern for two reasons. First, his interactions with the other coaching staff did not help UAB's situation. It is understandable to be upset at a costly mistake, but it is important to remain calm enough to regroup. This brings up the second point. The UAB football unit did respond well to the moment.

The Blazers had a chance to tie the game up in those final minutes of the fourth quarter. Instead, they only managed one field goal while giving up a touchdown. Tulane bested UAB, winning 35-23.

As expected, Green Wave quarterback Micahel Pratt had a solid day. He threw for 184 yards and two touchdowns. He has been one of Tulane's most dangerous weapons. Subsequently, the Green Wave has a record of 4-1. Their win over the Blazers gives them an early edge in conference play.

Trent Dilfer's sideline reaction is telling for the UAB football program. Hopefully, they can turn things around and improve on their slow start to the season.