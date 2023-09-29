Tulane and UAB open up their conference schedule on Saturday. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a UAB-Tulane prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

UAB enters the game looking for their first win over an FBS team in this one. They started the season with a dominating outing over North Carolina A&T. It was a 35-6 victory over the FCS school. Things turned south from there. First, it was a loss at Georgia Southern, as they fell 49-35. Then, the defense could not hold down Louisiana. They would lose that game 41-21. Finally, they faced Georgia, and the combination of Carson Beck and Brock Bowers was too much for UAB. They would fall 49-21. UAB is scoring well, with over 21 points in every game this year. Still, they have given up over 40 points in each of the last three games.

Tulane comes in with just one loss on the season. They took out South Alabama to start the season before a date with Ole Miss. Without their starting quarterback Michael Pratt, Tulane stayed in the game for the most part. They had the lead at half, 17-10, but Ole Miss tied it in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, Ole Miss took a ten-point lead, but Tulane stayed in it. Down ten in the fourth quarter with the ball, Tulane fumbled and it was returned for a touchdown to give Ole Miss the 37-20 win. They would rebound though, winning their next two games by a combined 57-10 over Southern Miss and Nicholls.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UAB-Tulane Odds

UAB: +21.5 (-115)

Tulane: -21.5 (-105)

Over: 58.5 (-115)

Under: 58.5 (-105)

How to Watch UAB vs. Tulane

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN App

Time: noon ET/ 9:00 AM PT

Why UAB Will Cover The Spread

For UAB, the first thing they have to do is slow down Michael Pratt of Tulane. This year, they have done a solid job of getting to the quarterback. They have 55 quarterback pressures and 13 sacks this year. That is led by Desmong Little and Kevin Penn. Little has 14 pressures this year with three sacks and a batted ball. Meanwhile, Penn has seven pressures and three sacks on the season. If the two defensive linemen can get pressure, they could slow Pratt down. Still, UAB needs to be good in coverage downfield.

That has not been a strong suit this year for UAB. They have allowed a completion percentage of 72 percent this year while allowing 966 yards through the air. Even more, 499 of those yards have come after the catch, and UAB has missed 20 tackles in the passing game. They do have three interceptions this year but have also allowed seven passing touchdowns this year.

On offense, UAB is led by Jacob Zeno. Zeno has been solid this year, completing 130 of 172 passes for 1,209 yards and eight touchdowns. While he has seven big-time throws according to BFF, he has also had some issues. He has been sacked nine times and scrambled away 18 times for positive yardage. The scrambles have led to 116 yards and with the designed runs, he does lead the team in rushing with 172 yards and three scores. Still, he has fumbled three times. Zeno has had four interceptions this year, and thrown another seven turnoverworthy passes.

UAB also needs to get more from their running game. Isaiah Jacobs has 154 yards this year on 37 carries. While he is averaging 4.2 yards per carry, he has scored just one time. Jermaine Brown has scored three times this year but has just 106 yards on the season on 27 attempts. The running backs are getting good blocking, but each of the top three ball carriers averages under 2.3 yards after contact this year.

Why Tulane Will Cover The Spread

For Tulane, everything starts with Michael Pratt. Pratt has missed two games this year but has still been solid. He has completed 32-38 passes this year for 483 yards and six scores. He has an adjusted completion percentage of 89.5 percent and has made six big-time throws according to PFF. Pratt does have one interception this year, but no other turnover-worthy passes. He also has been good under pressure. Pratt has been pressured 18 times this year but sacked just three. Meanwhile, he has scrambled for positive yards 12 times this year. Between the scrambles and designed run, Pratt has run for 84 yards this year and one touchdown.

The running game as a whole has not been amazing though. Mahki Hughes is the leading rusher this year with 240 yards on 49 attempts. While he is running for almost five yards per carry, he is not getting solid blocking. He is getting just over a yard downfield before first contact and is having to do work with very little space. He is doing that though, with 12 forced missed tackles, and 171 yards after contact this year.

Meanwhile, the receiving core for Tulane has been great. Lawrence Keys III leads the way with 17 receptions on 25 targets for 345 yards. He is doing a lot after the catch as well with 143 yards of YAC this year. He has also scored three times. Further, Jha'Quan Jackson has been great too. He has been targeted just 16 times this year, but that has resulted in nine receptions for 230 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson also is averaging 9.2 yards after the catch this year.

Tulane will also be putting plenty of pressure on Jacob Zeno. This year Tulane has 79 quarterback pressures in four games, while also coming away with 15 sacks. Patrick Jenkins, Darius Hodge, and Kameron Hamilton all have over ten pressures, two o more sacks, and two hits on the quarterback this year. Further, Lance Robinson and Jarius Monroe have been ball hawks in the secondary. Robinson has allowed just 124 yards on him this year, while forcing an incompletion, having a pass breakup, and grabbing three interceptions. Monroe has a pass breakup, interceptions, and a dropped interception this year. If Zeno throws an errant pass, it could easily be going the other way quickly.

Final UAB-Tulane Prediction & Pick

UAB has been bad on defense this year. They are getting to the quarterback some, but the coverage has not been good. That is going to be a major issue in this game. Tulane has a great quarterback and a duo of solid wide receivers who can make big plays. Further, the Tulane defense capitalizes on mistakes. UAB makes far too many of those to stay in this game. Take Tulane and lay the points.

Final UAB-Tulane Prediction & Pick: Tulane -21.5 (-105)