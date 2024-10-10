ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Army looks to remain undefeated as they host UAB. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UAB-Army prediction and pick.

UAB is just 1-4 on the year. They started with a win over Alcorn State 41-3. They struggled the next week though, as they lost 32-6 at ULM. The next game would be against Arkansas. It was a tight game with Arkansas. Arkansas tied the game to end the second half and would take the lead in the third quarter. Arkansas would go on to win 37-27. Since then, they have lost to Navy 41-18 and then to Tulane 71-20.

Army enters the game at 5-0. They opened up against Lehigh and would be nearly perfect. Army scored touchdowns on all but one drive, the one to end the first half. They would win 42-7. They have continued that near perfection much of the year. Army beat FAU 24-7, before wins over Rice, Temple, and Tulsa, all by 23 or more points.

Why UAB Could Cover The Spread/Win

UAB has been led by Jacob Zeno. He has completed 82 passes out of 118 attempts. That is good for 819 yards and six touchdowns. He has thrown five interceptions this year, and been sacked ten times this year. His top receiver has been Kam Shanks. He has 21 receptions on the year for 178 yards and a touchdown. Further, Amare Thomas has 19 receptions this year for 220 yards and three touchdowns. Finally, tight end Terrell McDonald has seven receptions for 128 yards this year.

In the running game, Lee Beebe Jr. has led the way. He has 65 rushes for 347 yards on the year. He has three touchdowns this year as well. Beebe has also brought in 12 receptions for 117 yards. Isaiah Jacobs has also run 41 times this year for 162 yards. He has not scored this year though.

UAB is 128th in the nation in opponent points per game. They are also 95th in opponent yards per game on the year. They are 129th against the rush this year while sitting 15th against the pass. Michael Moore has been solid this year. He is second on the team in tackles while also having an interception. Meanwhile, Adrian Maddox has four pass breakups this year.

Why Army Could Cover The Spread/Win

Army does not pass the ball much. Bryson Daily has thrown just 30 passes this year, completing 17 of them for 380 yards and five scores touchdowns. Most of the receiving game has gone to Noah Short. He has brought in seven receptions for 201 yards and three scores. Casey Reynolds has five receptions this year with two scores and 124 yards. Finally, Cam Schurr also has four receptions for 51 yards and a score on the year. Still, the main focus of the Army offense is the running game. Bryson Daily has been a major part of the running game. He has run 95 times this year for 602 yards and scoring ten times on the ground.

Meanwhile, Noah Short has been the big-play back in the running game. He has run the ball just 28 times this year but has gone for 355 yards, including a 63-yard run earlier this year. Further, Short has two touchdowns on the year on the ground. Kanye Udoh has also been great in the running game. He has run the ball 57 times this year for 434 yards and six touchdowns.

The Army defense has been great this year. They are fourth in the nation in points against per game, allowing just 10.5 points per game this year. They are sixth in opponent yards per game this year. Meanwhile, they are first against the run this year, while sitting 36th against the pass. Army also has six takeaways this year, all of them being interceptions. Jaydan Mayes has two of them, plus a pass breakup.

Final UAB-Army Prediction & Pick

UAB struggled against the running attack of Navy. They allowed 227 yards on the ground with three touchdowns. Further, they allowed Blake Horvath to go 9-11 passing for 225 yards and a score. While Bryson Daily is not the same level of passer, he is a better runner and will find success against this UAB defense. Further, Army is not only winning but dominating. They are 5-0 against the spread, coming by 16 or more points in each of the last four games. The odds in this game are starting to follow this trend and the UAB is getting more points than any team except Lehigh against Army. Army also gets up early on teams. They have scored on the first drive in every game this year. Army will continue that trend and cover with ease.

Final UAB-Army Prediction & Pick: Army -25.5 (-114)