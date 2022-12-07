By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

Today, Ubisoft announced the launch of the Fair Play program, a new platform in the Ubisoft Connect ecosystem designed to promote positive in-game interactions. This new learning platform features self-paced learning capsules that have been designed to provide players with resources to better understand how their behavior affects other players’ experience. This initiative is a continuation of Ubisoft’s larger campaign of creating gaming structures that foster more rewarding social experiences and avoid harmful interactions, and in overall, combat online misbehavior.

This Fair Play program is part of the same campaign by Ubisoft that gave birth to the “Zero Harm in Comms” research project that it has in collaboration with Riot Games.

This beta of the platform was designed by digital learning experts and features five learning capsules including facts and statistics about toxicity in online gaming, an explanation of what makes players “tilt” and a self-assessment for players to better understand the situations that can push them towards it, advice from a pro player, and tips on how to best react to disruptive behavior.

“At Ubisoft, our key objective is to create games that foster positive online experiences and to make sure that players evolve in safe communities.” says Ubisoft Director of Player Safety Jérémy Marchadier. “Disruptive behavior in games is an issue we take seriously and that we believe should be tackled through multiple approaches. We believe that education and the promotion of positive play are paramount to inducing a positive shift in players’ experience.”

The Fair Play program launches today alongside the Rainbow Six Reputation Score display as part of Operation Solar Raid, a new tool that will enable R6 Siege players to have a clear and concrete understanding of the impact of their behavior in-game.

The Fair Play program platform can be accessed here. More information about the initiative can be found here.

While it is very good to have initiatives like this from developers and publishers, I can’t help but feel that there’s a disconnect between the medium and the target audience. I don’t expect the most disruptive of players to have the patience and self-awareness to check out these platforms, much less learn from them, so until this becomes a required reading material for anyone who has been reported heavily for misbehavior on online matches in one way or another, I don’t think this will have an instant impact on the behavior of players online.

Still, a great step forward in terms of publishers and developers taking accountability into their own hands on how their platforms can lead to unpleasant experiences for its players. Hopefully, their research and initiatives could lead to more progress within this space.