It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCF-Arizona prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UCF-Arizona.

Have the Arizona Wildcats figured things out? It sure looks like it. Other teams in college basketball have established a higher, more consistent standard than Arizona has this season, establishing themselves as Final Four contenders and favorites to make the Sweet 16. Arizona is not in that class of teams, at least not now. However, Arizona is definitely heading in the right direction now, something which could not have been said three weeks ago. Before Christmas Day, Arizona was a team in search of itself, looking for an identity and a consistent way of playing.

Arizona was barely above .500 in mid-December. The Wildcats were lost as they fell to West Virginia, Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Duke, and UCLA. The UCLA loss looks even worse given how poorly the Bruins are playing right now. What also made that loss look so bad is that Arizona led the Bruins by 13 in the second half and let that game slip away. When Arizona was losing, the familiar script was being written: The team depended way too much on Caleb Love playing well and hitting shots. When he wasn't, the Wildcats struggled. Coach Tommy Lloyd needed to build a team and an identity not connected too strongly to the success or failure of one player. Teams have to be able to do well even when one specific player struggles. Arizona could not figure out that piece of the puzzle … until its most recent Big 12 road trip.

The Wildcats looked like a completely different team at Cincinnati and West Virginia. Arizona began to really get into its opponents at the defensive end of the floor, holding both Cincy and WVU under 70 points and establishing physical superiority. Arizona dramatically increased its intensity and ruggedness in each game and started fighting for loose balls and possessions with a fire which had been missing in the first five weeks of the season. The energy and hunger are back for Arizona. Now the Cats will try to keep the train rolling with a home game versus UCF.

Here are the UCF-Arizona College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCF-Arizona Odds

UCF: +13.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +760

Arizona: -13.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 157.5 (-110)

Under: 157.5 (-110)

How to Watch UCF vs Arizona

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Knights are getting 13.5 points against an Arizona team which won by only nine points at home versus TCU not that long ago. UCF is not very different from TCU, so the idea that the Knights can stay within 14 points seems more than reasonable. Also consider the point that UCF has a road win in Big 12 play at Texas Tech. If the Knights can do that, they can at least be competitive against Arizona.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Wildcats are playing the way they were expected to play before the season began. The team we have seen over the past week is a team which is ready to blow the doors off weaker opponents. UCF lost to 51 against Kansas a week ago and was fortunate to beat Colorado at home by one earlier this week. UCF failed to cover the spread as a 6.5-point favorite in that game. UCF should not be trusted to cover a spread. Arizona should.

Final UCF-Arizona Prediction & Pick

We think Arizona wins by 20. Take Arizona.

Final UCF-Arizona Prediction & Pick: Arizona -13.5