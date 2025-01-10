ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an Alabama-Texas A&M prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Alabama-Texas A&M.

The big buffet of conference college basketball on Saturday features this prime-time matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M. Both teams look like Final Four contenders right now.

Alabama crushed Oklahoma last weekend and then went on the road and easily handled South Carolina. The Crimson Tide scored decisive, no-drama wins and looked like a team which is ready to win the toughest college basketball conference in America. Alabama made its first-ever Final Four last season under head coach Nate Oats. With multiple core players returning from that roster, augmented by incoming transfers, Oats has the ingredients for another Final Four run. There were some bumps along the way in nonconference play, such as losses to Purdue and Oregon, but in the early stages of SEC competition, Alabama looks like the real deal, a team which can win on offense and defense and is hard for opponents to adjust to. If Alabama does win here against Texas A&M, it would cement itself as a top contender for a No. 1 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

It doesn't figure to be easy for the Tide.

Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams has had some talented teams in College Station. They did not all come together. Williams struggled in his first few seasons on the job, failing to make the NCAA Tournament in 2021 and 2022. He got there in 2023 but lost his first-round game. Last season, A&M won an NCAA Tournament game and moved forward, but the Aggies still did not get to the Sweet 16. This team appears ready to not only make the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament, but possibly the third.

A&M was down 18 at Oklahoma — a team which had lost only one game this season — on Wednesday night. A&M was without star scorer Wade Taylor. Everything looked bleak for the Aggies, but then came Zhuric Phelps, who scored 34 points and hit a go-ahead shot late in the game to give the Aggies a wild come-from-behind win over the stunned Sooners. A&M, without a centerpiece player, made a giant comeback on the road against an NCAA Tournament-quality opponent. This came on the heels of a 20-point win over Texas. The Aggies are balling, and Alabama better watch out.

Here are the Alabama-Texas A&M College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Alabama-Texas A&M Odds

Alabama: -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -152

Texas A&M: +3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +126

Over: 160.5 (-110)

Under: 160.5 (-110)

How to Watch Alabama vs Texas A&M

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Alabama Will Cover The Spread/Win

Alabama looks like an elite team. The Crimson Tide seem to have hit a point where they have ironed out their flaws and have addressed the things they weren't doing well enough in their nonconference losses. Alabama in high gear is a team you never want to bet against. Alabama's best game probably beats any other team's best game, and that is likely to include A&M.

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Aggies are showing a lot. Even if Wade Taylor doesn't play in this game, the Aggies have already proved they can get big-time scoring from other players and can compete with the best in the SEC. They are playing at home and are getting — not giving — points. Wow. This is real value with A&M plus 3.5 points.

Final Alabama-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to A&M, but this game is likely to zig-zag a million different ways. It's the kind of game where, if one team goes up 12 points, you will want to take the trailing team plus 9.5 points or something like that. Just wait for the live-bet angle.

Final Alabama-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M +3.5