The college basketball season continues on Tuesday with a matchup between UCF and Kansas. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCF-Kansas prediction and pick.

In a Big 12 rematch following Kansas' dominant 99-48 victory in January, UCF looks to avenge its historic home loss. The Knights, led by Keyshawn Hall (17.2 PPG, 6.8 RPG), will aim to neutralize Jayhawks' center Hunter Dickinson (15.8 PPG, 10.1 RPG), who torched UCF with 27 points in their previous encounter. While UCF showed resilience in their home opener, Kansas demonstrated overwhelming offensive firepower. Jordan Ivy-Curry and Darius Johnson will need exceptional performances to keep the Knights competitive. With both teams battling for conference positioning, this game promises intense Big 12 basketball dynamics and potential redemption for UCF.

Here are the UCF-Kansas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCF-Kansas Odds

UCF: +13.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +760

Kansas: -13.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1300

Over: 150.5 (-115)

Under: 150.5 (-105)

How to Watch UCF vs. Kansas

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why UCF Will Cover The Spread/Win

The UCF Knights are poised to shock the college basketball world with an upset victory over the No. 12 Kansas Jayhawks in their upcoming Big 12 showdown. Despite a lopsided 99-48 loss to Kansas earlier this season, UCF has shown remarkable resilience and growth since then, positioning themselves for a potential statement win. The Knights have proven they can compete with top-tier opponents, as evidenced by their narrow 69-68 loss to then-No. 10 Houston, where they held the Cougars to just 30 first-half points. UCF's defensive prowess sets the stage for a dramatic turnaround.

Key to UCF's upset bid will be the continued emergence of freshman center Moustapha Thiam, who recorded a career-high 16 points against TCU, along with the steady contributions of guards Jordan Ivy-Curry and Darius Johnson. The Knights' balanced attack, which features multiple players capable of scoring in double figures, will be crucial in keeping the Jayhawks' defense off-balance. Additionally, UCF's experience in close games against ranked opponents this season, including wins over Texas A&M and Texas Tech, has prepared them for the pressure of facing a perennial powerhouse like Kansas. With the Jayhawks showing some vulnerability on the road this season (3-3 away record), the stage is set for UCF to capitalize on their home-court energy and secure a signature win that could significantly boost their NCAA Tournament resume.

Why Kansas Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 11 Kansas Jayhawks are primed to keep their momentum going against UCF in their upcoming Big 12 clash. Despite recent struggles, including a double-overtime loss to Houston, Kansas possesses the talent and experience to bounce back strongly. The Jayhawks' formidable lineup is anchored by center Hunter Dickinson, who has been a dominant force this season, averaging a double-double with 15.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Complementing Dickinson's inside presence, guard Zeke Mayo has emerged as a reliable scorer, contributing 14.9 points per game and shooting an impressive 36.0% from beyond the arc. This inside-out combination will prove challenging for UCF's defense to contain.

Kansas' depth and versatility will be key factors in overcoming UCF's home-court advantage. Point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. continues to orchestrate the offense efficiently, dishing out 5.8 assists per game while also leading the team in steals. The Jayhawks' bench, featuring players like Flory Bidunga and Rylan Griffen, provides valuable minutes and scoring punch. Coach Bill Self's emphasis on energy and resilience following recent setbacks will likely result in a more focused and determined Kansas team. With their balanced attack and superior talent, the Jayhawks are well-positioned to secure a crucial road victory, improving their conference standing and reaffirming their status as Big 12 contenders.

Final UCF-Kansas Prediction & Pick

The Kansas Jayhawks are favored to edge out the UCF Knights in a tightly contested Big 12 matchup at Addition Financial Arena. Kansas, led by star center Hunter Dickinson (15.8 PPG, 10.1 RPG), boasts a balanced offense averaging 76.8 points per game while holding opponents to just 64.8 points. Despite recent road struggles, the Jayhawks’ efficient shooting (48.1% from the field) and defensive discipline make them a formidable opponent. Guard Zeke Mayo’s scoring and playmaking will also be key as Kansas looks to exploit UCF’s defensive vulnerabilities, with the Knights allowing 78.0 points per game.

However, UCF enters the game off a big win over TCU. The Knights’ high-scoring offense (79.5 PPG) could pose challenges for Kansas if they control the pace early. Still, Kansas’ superior rebounding and experience against divisional opponents give them the edge in this matchup as they come away with the big ATS victory at home Tuesday night.

Final UCF-Kansas Prediction & Pick: Kansas -13.5 (-120), Over 150.5 (-115)