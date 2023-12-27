Mick Cronin had to admit the UCLA basketball squad's points of improvement.

Mick Cronin's patience with the UCLA basketball program is starting to thin out after now getting a six-loss to five-win record. The Bruins had a tough battle with Maryland but stars like Adem Bona were not able to show up. To add more insult to injury, the squad had allowed Jahmir Young to completely torch them with a scoring outburst. All of this added up which prompted the head honcho to send a message to his team, via John W. Davis of the Press-Telegram.

“Nobody feels sorry. You have to get better. We have a really hard problem. We really struggle guarding the basketball and then our second thing, we get broken down and we foul and that’s killing our defense,” Mick Cronin said about the main adjustments UCLA basketball has to make.

This all has merit. Jahmir Young carried Maryland on his back by dropping 37 points alongside seven boards and three dimes. The Bruins' supposed star Adem Bona once again had less impact than expected. He only had eight points and four rebounds after 20 minutes of action for the UCLA basketball program.

Cronin has a guess for why the squad has been performing like this, “I don’t think we’re smart enough, old enough to play trickier zones. Complicated, this group can’t handle so it’s a two-way street. We have to get better in practice, strategically we’ve got to figure some things out.”

Oregon is the next challenge that lies ahead of the UCLA basketball squad. Will they break their record then?