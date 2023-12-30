UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin is pleased with his defense.

UCLA basketball coach Mick Cronin is very happy with how his team played in a 69-62 victory over Pac-12 conference rival Oregon State. Cronin lauded his team's defensive play, per a statement from UCLA's athletics department.

“So, our defense was improved in a lot of ways. We forced 14 turnovers. When you can make the home team turn it over 14 times, you’re doing something [right],” Cronin said. The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for the team.

UCLA basketball is in the midst of a rocky season as it prepares to depart the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. The Bruins are 6-6 and have struggled to defend at times this year. Cronin is reminding his team to not waste time worrying about any distractions and simply play good basketball.

“I told them, and it’s easier said than done, they’ve got to worry about what I say and not what everybody else says,” Cronin added. “You got to put in the work. It ain’t always about the result.”

UCLA basketball also found success on the glass against Oregon State, out rebounding the Beavers 36-34. The Bruins held Oregon State to 44 percent shooting from the field, and got strong offensive performances from Adem Bona and Dylan Andrews. Both players finished with 13 points apiece for the Bruins.

Cronin and the Bruins need to string some wins together to get UCLA back into the picture for a trip to the NCAA tournament. UCLA basketball hasn't missed the NCAA tournament since 2019. Mick Cronin has gone to the tournament each year he's been in California, with the exception of 2020 when COVID canceled the tournament.

UCLA basketball next plays Oregon on Saturday in another key Pac-12 matchup. Oregon is 9-3 on the season. The game tips off at 4:00 Eastern.