UCLA football head coach Chip Kelly is not a huge fan of the new rules that the NCAA has implemented. On Saturday, UCLA football began its season with a 27-13 win over Coastal Carolina, but Kelly was not a happy camper during an interview he gave at halftime.

As the teams trotted off the field, Chip Kelly took the opportunity to put the NCAA on blast for its new running clock rules, which are designed to speed games up.

“This new rule, it's crazy,” said Kelly. “We had four drives in the first half. This game goes fast. Hope you guys are selling a lot of commercials.”

The NCAA announced the rule changes this past offseason, following a long-standing complaint from college football fans that the games were simply taking too long to get through, with marquee contests often reaching upwards of four hours of real-time.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Previously, the college clock would always stop after someone picked up a first down while the chains were reset. Now, however, the clock will continue to run, with the exception of the last two minutes of each half, when the clock operation will return to its traditional form.

However, as Kelly noted, this change will have a real impact on the way games unfold, as teams will have fewer possessions as more time elapses between plays.

Theoretically, this change should affect both teams equally, but that doesn't appear to be changing Kelly's mind anytime soon.

UCLA football's next game will take place on the road against San Diego State on September 9.