The UCLA Bruins are leaving the Pac-12 behind and officially heading for the Big Ten after receiving approval from the University of California Board of Regents on Wednesday.

The UC board of regents chair and UCOP president recommended allowing UCLA to continue its move in a special meeting on campus, according to ESPN’s Paolo Uggeti. The board of regents approved the move in an 11-5 motion, with only a simple majority needed to pass.

It’ll cost the University of California’s football program to make the change: the regents imposed conditions to mitigate the impact of the move on athletes, including UCLA investing an additional $12 million in nutritional support, mental health services and increased academic support, per Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

UCLA may also have to provide a subsidy to the University of California, Berkeley, anywhere from $2 to $10 million once a Pac-12 media deal is reached. The subsidy cost will depend on the amount of the media deal.

Board of regents chair Rich Leib said it was important to help Berkeley in their situation, considering the hit they took by UCLA leaving.

“We looked at the reality of where we are and what the alternatives were…and I think in the end we just decided that the best thing to do is the way we did it, which is conditions, but allow them to go.”

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond expressed his excitement to join the Big Ten, explaining that the new conference provides new competitive opportunities on a bigger national media platform for the school’s student-athletes to showcase their talent.

Woke up feeling like…it’s a great day to be a Bruin! Onward!! 💙🐻💛 pic.twitter.com/O7osOYkNuL — Martin Jarmond (@MartinJarmond) December 15, 2022

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement that the conference was grateful to the board of regents for respecting UCLA’s decision to make the move. UCLA will officially become a member of the Big Ten Conference on Aug. 2, 2024.