Published November 20, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The USC football squad punched its ticket to the Pac-12 championship game in dramatic fashion. A win over rival UCLA has them riding high in head coach Lincoln Riley’s first year on the job. 48-45 was the final score of the back-and-forth contest that Caleb Williams the USC offense.

Williams coming through in key moments is nothing new for No.7 USC football. Riley and Williams now have the team in a great position to make the Playoff after departing Oklahoma. According to Paolo Uggetti of ESPN, Riley was very complimentary of his quarterback after the game.

“‘He’s been one of the best players in the country this year,’ Riley said of Williams. As USC offensive lineman Brett Neilon added, ‘He’s so competitive, and he’s so confident in himself, but not in a cocky way. He’s just an A-plus guy,’” writes Uggetti.

Caleb Williams’ 470 passing yards, 33 rushing yards and two total touchdowns against the Bruins helped the Trojans improve to 10-1 on the season. USC football has benefited greatly from his services all season. He has 3,480 passing yards and 33 passing touchdowns with just three interceptions while also running for 316 yards and seven touchdowns. Riley has loved what he has seen from Williams all season long.

USC football is enjoying a very good season so far and will look to make it even more memorable by winning the conference championship and potentially contend for the national title.