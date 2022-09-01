2022 College Football Odds: UCLA over/under win total prediction

Check out FanDuel’s 2022 college football over under win total odds, including the UCLA over under win total prediction, part of our college football odds series.

This is it for Chip Kelly. The man who ruled over the Pac-12 at Oregon and always seemed to be a step ahead of every non-Stanford team in the conference has run out of ideas at UCLA. He has not been able to win nine games in a season with the Bruins, even though archrival USC has been terrible and Arizona State has remained inconsistent. Utah and Oregon are the two Pac-12 teams which have been relatively consistent over the past three seasons. (One could reasonably throw out the 2020 pandemic year, given that it produced a truncated and COVID-ravaged Pac-12 season no one really assigns a lot of importance to.) UCLA’s inability to rise to the top of the conference at a time when USC, Stanford and Washington all fell on hard times is a huge missed opportunity for the Bruins. Kelly has plainly failed to produce a high-level product. His career feels as though it is winding down.

If Kelly is going to change opinions about him and UCLA, 2022 is likely his last gasp.

This year, he gets Dorian Thompson-Robinson at quarterback for one more season behind an experienced offensive line. Kelly fired defensive coordinator Jerry Azzinaro and replaced him with Bill McGovern. It’s clear that UCLA has to deliver, or else. What adds to the pressure surrounding UCLA in 2022 is that Lincoln Riley is in his first season at USC. This is the year to beat Riley and the Trojans, because next year, they’ll have a lot more depth in the program. This really is Chip Kelly’s last, best chance to make a good impression. Few coaches are under more pressure across the country.

2022 College Football Odds: UCLA Over/Under Win Total Odds

UCLA Bruins:

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-120)

Why UCLA Will Win Nine Games

The Bruins will easily win their three nonconference games. That will get them off to a great start in 2022. They should also easily beat Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, and California. That’s seven wins right there. If they can pick off just one of three tough games — USC, Oregon, Utah — they’re virtually a lock to win nine, because they would have to lose to both Washington and Stanford to fall short of nine. The abundance of easy games on the schedule, more than UCLA’s raw quality as a team, lends a lot of weight to the belief that the Bruins will win nine games this year.

Why UCLA Won’t Win Nine Games

For all the easy games on the schedule, let’s realize that UCLA should lose to USC, Utah and Oregon. That’s three losses right there. UCLA would have to go 9-0 in the other nine games to get to nine. UCLA will probably be favored in all nine games, but ask yourself when was the last time UCLA won every game it was supposed to win. That did not happen last year. Arizona State won on UCLA’s home field in a game the Bruins were supposed to win. UCLA has lost to Stanford on multiple occasions over the past decade when the Bruins were expected to win. As long as UCLA loses to USC, Oregon and Utah, the Bruins’ odds of going 9-0 in the other games are remote.

Final UCLA Win Total Prediction

The Bruins will lose to the USC-Oregon-Utah trio. They will find a way to lose one other game and finish 8-4.

Final UCLA Win Total Prediction: Under 8.5 (-120)