After the UCLA football squad's loss against Arizona State, Chip Kelly's job could be on the line vs. Caleb Williams' USC football team.

The game against Caleb Williams and the USC football squad will be crucial for Chip Kelly. It seems like the UCLA football management has gotten enough of his schematics after they had lost to a three-win Arizona State team. The usage of Collin Schlee was also questionable which may have spelled the difference in his job retention.

UCLA football and their Chip Kelly decision (or lack thereof)

The UCLA football squad is likely going to fire Chip Kelly, per Tracy Pierson of 247 Sports. There are speculations that he could stick around up until the end of the season campaign. But, his tenure could be over as soon as they get defeated by the USC football squad led by Caleb Williams.

There is still no confirmation from the administration about this decision. But, Matt Fortuna of The Inside Zone outlined that there has been no decision made about his future. The mixed bag of job status reports is filled with a lot of uncertainty. However, this does not excuse their recent performances.

They currently have a six-win and four-loss record. Their most recent outing was a loss against Arizona State with a 17 to 7 scoreline. It did not look good for the UCLA football squad. This is because Trenton Bourguet suffered in the pocket and only threw 19 completions out of 34 passing attempts. Collin Schlee and his weapons just could not take advantage of this.

A lot of it had to do with proper play calls to get near the end zone. The Bruins led the game with 300 total yards over Arizona State's 250. Their drives amounted to 5.2 yards per play while the Sun Devils only got a 3.6 average. The UCLA football offense just was not clicking which resulted in this unfortunate loss. Will Kelly be able to pull great schemes in a week such that he gets to keep his job up until the end of the season?