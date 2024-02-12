UCLA turned to a familiar face in the wake of Chip Kelly's departure.

After Chip Kelly spurned the UCLA football program to take a job as offensive coordinator for Ohio State, the Bruins have found a replacement. The new UCLA football coach will be a familiar name to the program's alumni and fans, as former Bruins running back DeShaun Foster will lead the team moving forward.

“Sources: UCLA is set to hire DeShaun Foster as the school’s next head coach,” ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported on Monday. “He’s is in the UCLA Hall of Fame as a player, worked as an assistant coach there since 2017 and played seven seasons in the NFL.”

Before taking the head UCLA head coach job, Foster recently joined the Las Vegas Raiders staff as running backs coach. He only lasted one week in that position.

This is Foster's first time as a head coach, but not his first go-round on the UCLA sidelines. He was a student assistant in 2013, a grad assistant in 2014-15, and after one season away coaching the RBs at Texas Teach, he returned to take that same position under Chip Kelly with the Bruins.

Prior to starting his coaching career, Foster was a star RB for the Bruins. From 1998-2001, Foster racked up 686 carries for 3,049 yards and 43 total touchdowns under head coach Bob Toledo. From there, Foster was a second-round pick on the Carolina Panthers in the 2002 NFL Draft.

In the pros, he played five seasons for the Panthers and one for the San Francisco 49ers. The back finished his pro career with 1,069 total touches, 4,699 yards from scrimmage, and 16 touchdowns.