In a proud moment for the future of UCLA softball, Addisen Fisher was named the 2023-24 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year on Tuesday. Fisher, who hails from Bend, Oregon, was selected from over half a million high school softball players across the nation, marking her as one of the most elite young athletes in the country.

The award, now in its 39th year, honors student-athletes not only for their prowess on the field but also for their excellence in the classroom and their commitment to community service. Fisher's recognition places her among a distinguished group of former winners, including Olympic medalists and national champions. Past recipients of the honor include softball players Cat Osterman, a 2-time Olympic medalist; and gold-medal winning Olympian Amanda Freed; and 2022-23 Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year Ava Brown.

Fisher’s surprise presentation took place on her high school softball field, where she was surrounded by her family, coaches and teammates. The celebration also included a surprise video call from Rachel Garcia, an Olympic silver medalist and former UCLA star who won the same award in 2014-15. Following the announcement, Fisher experienced a taste of the professional athlete lifestyle with a styling session, photoshoot and media interviews.

The Gatorade Player of the Year award is considered the pinnacle of high school sports honors.

“With such a talented pool of competition, being selected as the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year is a testament to Addisen's hard work and achievements on and off the field,” said Michael Del Pozzo, president and general manager of Gatorade, in a media release from Gatorade PR. “Addisen’s commitment to excellence in all facets of life is inspiring, and we’re excited to see what’s next for her.”

Addisen Fisher committed to UCLA softball

Fisher’s accomplishments extend beyond the softball field. She has maintained a 4.13 weighted GPA and has been actively involved in community service, volunteering with the Deschutes National Forest as a wildland fire prevention volunteer, donating her time to the Red Cross and serving as an instructor with Bend North Little League.

“Addisen is a next-level pitcher,” said Tara Henry, general manager at Softball America. “She has all the tools to be successful: elite spin, velocity, and the ability to change speeds. She is crafty and deceptive and will surely be fun to watch as a Bruin at UCLA.”

Fisher has committed to playing softball at UCLA. Her addition to the UCLA softball roster is highly anticipated, with expectations that she will continue to develop her skills and make an impact at the college level.

Fisher had an outstanding 2024 season, guiding the Bend High School Lava Bears (23-6) to the Class 5A state championship. The 5-foot-11 pitcher achieved a 20-2 record with a 0.36 ERA, 10 shutouts, five no-hitters, and four perfect games. She struck out 261 batters while allowing only 18 walks in 134.2 innings, averaging 1.9 strikeouts per inning. Opponents hit just .092 against her, and her FIP was .198. Offensively, she batted .667 with 17 home runs, 40 RBIs, 54 runs, and 18 stolen bases in 18 attempts.

Fisher also led the Lava Bears to the Class 5A state semifinals during her junior and sophomore years in 2023 and 2022. She finished her high school career with a 66-3 record, 861 strikeouts, 24 no-hitters, and 11 perfect games.

Fisher plays travel ball for the Northwest Bullets, alongside fellow UCLA commit Sofia Mujica. She is the first UCLA signee from Oregon, according to a press release from UCLA softball.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program also emphasizes social responsibility. As part of this initiative, Fisher will have the opportunity to donate a grant to a social impact partner of her choice. To date, the Gatorade Player of the Year program has provided more than $4.9 million in grants to winners, benefiting over 1,900 organizations.