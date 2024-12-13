ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between UCLA and Arizona. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCLA-Arizona prediction and pick.

Saturday's clash between UCLA and Arizona at Phoenix's Footprint Center promises high-stakes drama in the Hall of Fame Rivalry. The 8-1 Bruins enter on a hot streak, fresh off an upset victory at Oregon, while Arizona sits at 4-4 with inconsistent performances. UCLA boasts a robust offense averaging 77.7 points per game and a stingy defense allowing just 55.1 points. Arizona will lean on Caleb Love's 14.1 points per game to break through. With both teams seeking to make a statement, expect a tightly contested battle that could swing on shot-making and defensive intensity. The neutral court setting adds an intriguing layer to this former Pac-12 rivalry.

Here are the UCLA-Gonzaga College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Arizona Odds

UCLA: +2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +126

Arizona: -2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 148.5 (-115)

Under: 148.5 (-105)

How to Watch UCLA vs. Arizona

Time: 3:00 PM ET/12:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

The No. 24 UCLA Bruins are poised to snap their three-game losing streak against Arizona this Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. UCLA enters the contest with impressive momentum, riding a seven-game winning streak that includes a statement victory over then-No. 12 Oregon on the road. The Bruins' success stems from their suffocating defense, which ranks fourth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency and leads the country in forcing turnovers at a 27% rate. This defensive prowess will be crucial against an Arizona team that has struggled with ball security in their losses this season.

Offensively, UCLA's balanced attack features three players averaging double-digit scoring, led by junior forward Tyler Bilodeau's 13.3 points per game. The Bruins' depth is evident, with eight players contributing at least 5 points per game, making them a challenging team to defend. Additionally, UCLA's sharpshooting from beyond the arc, with five players shooting 35% from three-point range, will stretch Arizona's defense. Coach Mick Cronin's strategic acumen and the team's experience in high-pressure situations, as demonstrated by Dylan Andrews' game-winning three against Oregon, give UCLA a significant edge in this neutral-site showdown. With their defensive intensity, offensive balance, and recent big-game experience, the Bruins are well-positioned to secure a victory against Arizona and continue their ascent in the national rankings.

Why Arizona Will Cover The Spread/Win

Despite their recent struggles, the Arizona Wildcats are poised to upset No. 24 UCLA this Saturday at the Footprint Center in Phoenix. Arizona's experience in high-pressure situations, particularly against UCLA, gives them a significant edge. The Wildcats have won the last three matchups against the Bruins, demonstrating their ability to perform when it matters most. This psychological advantage, combined with the neutral court setting, could neutralize UCLA's recent momentum.

Arizona's offensive firepower, led by the dynamic Caleb Love, will be crucial in breaking down UCLA's vaunted defense. Love, the reigning Pac-12 Player of the Year, averaged 18.0 points per game last season and has the ability to take over games. The Wildcats' balanced attack, featuring talented players like Trey Townsend and Tobe Awaka, provides multiple scoring options that can exploit UCLA's defensive schemes. Additionally, Arizona's familiarity with high-scoring affairs, as evidenced by their recent 103-point allowance against Wisconsin, may actually work in their favor against a Bruins team that prefers a slower pace. With their backs against the wall and eager to prove themselves in their new Big 12 conference, expect Arizona to come out with intensity and purpose, ultimately securing a statement victory over UCLA.

Final UCLA-Arizona Prediction & Pick

The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (8-1) and Arizona Wildcats (4-4) are set to clash in a highly anticipated neutral-site matchup at the Footprint Center in Phoenix this Saturday. Despite no longer being conference rivals, this game promises to be an intense battle between two talented teams. UCLA enters the contest riding a seven-game winning streak, including an impressive road victory over then-No. 12 Oregon. The Bruins' success has been built on their stifling defense, which ranks fourth nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency and leads the country in forcing turnovers. Offensively, UCLA boasts a balanced attack led by Tyler Bilodeau (13.3 ppg) and Eric Dailey Jr. (12.3 ppg).

Arizona, despite their recent struggles, cannot be underestimated. The Wildcats have won the last three meetings against UCLA and possess a potent offense led by Caleb Love. However, their inconsistent performances and turnover issues in losses are concerning. While Arizona's home-state advantage may play a factor, UCLA's momentum and defensive prowess give them the edge. Expect a closely contested battle, but the Bruins' ability to force turnovers and their balanced scoring attack should propel them to victory and cover the spread.

Final UCLA-Arizona Prediction & Pick: UCLA +2.5 (-102), Over 148.5 (-115)