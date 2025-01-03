ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The college basketball season continues on Saturday with a matchup between UCLA and BYU. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UCLA-Nebraska prediction and pick.

UCLA, ranked No. 15, travels to Lincoln to face Nebraska on Saturday, January 4. Both teams enter this matchup with strong records; UCLA is 11-2 and riding a wave of momentum after defeating No. 19 Gonzaga. Nebraska (11-2) is on a five-game win streak, showcasing a potent offense averaging 77.7 points per game, led by standout guard Brice Williams. The Bruins boast one of the top defenses in the nation, allowing just 58.7 points per game. This clash promises to be a battle of offensive firepower against defensive prowess at Pinnacle Bank Arena, where Nebraska has yet to lose this season.

Here are the UCLA-Nebraska College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UCLA-Nebraska Odds

UCLA: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Nebraska: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Over: 137.5 (-115)

Under: 137.5 (-105)

How to Watch UCLA vs. Nebraska

Time: 2:00 PM ET/11:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Why UCLA Will Cover The Spread/Win

UCLA's No. 15-ranked Bruins (11-2) are poised to secure a victory against Nebraska (11-2) on Saturday, showcasing their defensive prowess and offensive firepower. The Bruins' stifling defense, allowing a mere 58.7 points per game, will be a formidable challenge for Nebraska's offense. UCLA's defensive improvements, particularly at the three and four spots with the addition of Kobe Johnson as an elite wing stopper and Eric Dailey's versatility, will likely disrupt Nebraska's offensive rhythm. The Bruins' ability to press and throw defensive changeups at opponents will keep Nebraska off-balance throughout the game.

Offensively, UCLA's diverse arsenal will overwhelm Nebraska's defense. Tyler Bilodeau's scoring ability, coupled with Skyy Clark's electric play and improved performances from Dylan Andrews and Sebastian Mack, gives the Bruins multiple offensive threats. The influx of shooters like Dominick Harris and Kobe Johnson, who can hit from beyond the arc, will stretch Nebraska's defense and create opportunities inside. UCLA's balanced attack, averaging 77.4 points per game, combined with their superior rebounding margin of 3.5 per game, will likely prove too much for Nebraska to handle. The Bruins' experience and depth, bolstered by key transfers and returning players, will ultimately be the deciding factor in this Big Ten matchup.

Why Nebraska Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nebraska's Cornhuskers (11-2) are primed to upset the No. 15 UCLA Bruins (11-2) in Saturday's highly anticipated matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers' impressive home record of 7-0 this season gives them a significant advantage, as they've consistently performed well in front of their passionate fanbase. Nebraska's offense, averaging a robust 77.7 points per game, has the firepower to challenge UCLA's vaunted defense. Led by the dynamic Brice Williams, who's averaging 19.0 points per game, the Cornhuskers have multiple scoring threats that can keep the Bruins' defense off-balance.

Defensively, Nebraska has shown remarkable improvement, allowing just 65.1 points per game, ranking 44th in Division I. Combined with their balanced offensive attack, this defensive prowess makes them a formidable opponent. The Huskers are riding high on momentum, coming off a championship win in the Diamond Head Classic and a dominant 77-43 victory over Southern. With key players like Berke Buyuktuncel controlling the boards (6.6 rebounds per game) and Sam Hoiberg's disruptive presence on defense (1.9 steals per game), Nebraska has the tools to neutralize UCLA's strengths and secure a statement win in this Big Ten showdown.

Final UCLA-Nebraska Prediction & Pick

The No. 15 UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Big Ten) travel to Lincoln to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) in a highly anticipated Big Ten showdown at Pinnacle Bank Arena. This matchup pits UCLA's elite defense against Nebraska's potent offense, setting the stage for an intriguing battle of contrasting styles. UCLA enters the game with momentum, coming off an impressive 65-62 victory over No. 19 Gonzaga. The Bruins' defense has been their calling card, allowing just 58.7 points per game and ranking 8th nationally in scoring defense. Their ability to force turnovers (18.2 per game, 3rd in the nation) and control the tempo will be crucial against Nebraska's high-scoring offense.

Nebraska, riding a five-game winning streak, boasts a balanced attack averaging 77.7 points per game. The Cornhuskers are led by standout guard Brice Williams, who's averaging 19.0 points per game on an efficient 51.7% shooting. Nebraska's perfect 7-0 home record this season gives them a significant advantage. The key to this game will be the battle between UCLA's stifling defense and Nebraska's offensive firepower. If the Bruins can disrupt Nebraska's rhythm and force turnovers, they'll have the upper hand. However, if the Cornhuskers can exploit their home-court advantage and find ways to score consistently, they could pull off the upset. Ultimately, UCLA's defensive prowess and big-game experience should give them a slight edge. Expect a closely contested affair with the Bruins narrowly escaping with a hard-fought ATS road victory.

Final UCLA-Nebraska Prediction & Pick: UCLA -1.5 (-110), Under 137.5 (-105)