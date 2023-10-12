A season before the conference is decimated by conference realignment, the Pac-12 is one of the most competitive football conferences in the nation. Conference losses are going to be devastating going forward, especially for Pac-12 Championship Game hopefuls who already have a conference loss. That statement applies to both UCLA and Oregon State, two teams that play each other in Week 7. Despite both having a loss, the two teams are two of the best in the nation. Oregon State is ranked 15th, and UCLA is 18th. Here is everything that you need to know before watching the game.

When and where is the game?

The two teams located on the Pacific coast will be playing at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon. Oregon State is the home team, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 14.

How to watch UCLA vs. Oregon State

The game will be broadcast on television on FOX. FuboTV will be live-streaming the game as well. Tim Brandon is on play-by-play, and Spencer Tillman is the color commentator.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Reser Stadium — Corvallis, Oregon

TV channel: FOX | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Oregon State -3.5 | O/U 53.5

UCLA storylines

Usually known for their offense, UCLA's defense has turned heads all season. The Bruins are not usually known for their toughness in the trenches, but the defensive interior has been wreaking havoc so far, and it has led to the team limiting opponents to 12.2 points per game, the ninth-best mark in the nation. They are fifth in yards allowed per game (254.2).

UCLA has also been a turnover machine. The team already has eight interceptions. Washington State quarterbacks hadn't thrown an interception all season until they faced UCLA last week and turned the ball over twice.

Chip Kelly's offense isn't as potent as usual, but it still has a number of playmakers. Headlined by Carson Steele, UCLA has six different players with a rushing touchdown and six different players with a receiving touchdown. The upside is there for the Bruins to improve offensively and get to the standards that come with a Chip Kelly offense. Freshman quarterback Dante Moore was one of the top recruits in the nation. He has experienced some rookie mistakes, as do all freshmen, but the flashes have been great.

Now over a week removed from a buy week and after an upset victory over Washington State, UCLA is fresh and in good shape to give one of their best performances of the season.

Oregon State storylines

The Beavers' offense will be able to give UCLA's defense a run for their money. Scoring 38.5 points per game, Oregon State is the 14th-best offense in college football.

After a disappointing career at Clemson, D.J. Uiagalelei has been revitalized at Oregon State. The quarterback is showing what made him such a highly anticipated prospect who was supposed to follow in the footsteps of greatness to Trevor Lawrence. In his first year at Oregon State, Uiagalelei has 1,307 passing yards and 18 total touchdowns. The quarterback has been one of the best transfers in the nation.

Uiagalelei is especially dangerous in the red zone. Not only is he a threat to take the ball into the end zone using his feet, but he has also formed a connection with tight end Jack Velling, who already has five touchdowns as a big body around the goal line.

The top 20 matchup is a must-win game for both teams, with the loser likely having season-long repercussions. Both teams are equally matched, and the game truly could go either way.