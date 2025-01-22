UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley is no stranger to a viral moment. Throughout this season, he's had plenty of NSFW moments, especially at the beginning. In the Maui Invitational, Hurley was cursing out officials, and even making a big scene of missed calls.

Fast forward to Tuesday's game, he had another viral moment against Butler basketball. In the middle of the game, Hurley had an NSFW message to the ref about him being the best coach in college basketball. He posted a response on Twitter/X about being the bad guy in college basketball.

Even with his crass style, the team hasn't been dominant like in years past, and the statistics this season prove otherwise. The team is 14-5 on the regular season and has already eclipsed their loss total from the 2023-24 season. Still, they lost key contributors like Donovan Clingan and Jordan Hawkins. Even with that, they have quality players like Alex Karaban and Solomon Ball.

Strangely enough, the Huskies had their struggles at the beginning of the season. Going back to the Maui Invitational, they lost all three games convincingly. While Dayton, Memphis, and Colorado are solid teams, it wasn't a good look for the back-to-back national champions, that early in the season.

Dan Hurley's NSFW response is UConn basketball's identity

Hurley's players aren't as abrasive as he is. However, establishing that us against the world mentality is huge for college sports. Not to mention, winning back-to-back national titles puts an even larger target on their backs. UConn basketball has been circled on every team's schedule this season, in an attempt to knock off the top team in college basketball.

As a result, they've been on the losing side more frequently. Even Hurley shared his immediate reaction to UConn basketball's upset loss to Villanova. It wasn't a pretty reaction, but rather, quite firm. He has high expectations of his players, coaches, and the program as a whole.

Those expectations and standards are crucial, considering how loaded the Big East has been this season. For instance, Marquette is 7-1 in conference play, and St. John's is also 7-1 in conference play. Both teams have a 16-3 record on the season and have been a true threat to the Big East conference championship.

Still, Hurley knows how to win the big games. His brass yet effective style has been the staple for the Huskies men's basketball program. Again, there's more of the season remaining but developing consistent conference play could be the deal breaker. During that time, it'll likely provide more hilarious, and sometimes questionable Hurley NSFW moments.