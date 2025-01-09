UConn basketball lost a close 68-66 battle against Villanova on Wednesday, as the Huskies couldn't finish the job after multiple opportunities missed down the stretch. Head coach Dan Hurley was disappointed after the game, but expressed a great deal of optimism about the team going forward.

“Really hard-fought game,” Hurley said via Aaron Bracy of Big 5 Hoops. “Credit Nova, for finding a way to win it. Obviously, you shoot 54 percent from the field, we made 10 threes, 22 assists. Obviously the turnovers hurt us. Pretty efficient when we didn't turn the basketball over. But we knew it was going to be a tough game. I feel a lot better sitting here than I did after the Providence game. I was proud of the effort.”

“I don’t think many people are going to win here,” Hurley added.

After going unbeaten in December, and starting off strong in the New Year, the Huskies' eight-game win streak ended against the home Wildcats. Senior forward Eric Dixon was the star of the evening for Villanova, and his huge second-half performance that helped seal the win.

As Hurley noted, Villanova has become a dangerous team on their home floor, recently defeating DePaul and Seton Hall in blowout fashion in their previous two conference games played at Finneran Pavilion.

What's next for Dan Hurley and UConn basketball?

The Huskies have a great bounce-back spot against 12-3 Georgetown in a huge showdown on January 11. Hurley will likely be harping on the turnover issue that has impeded UConn in their four losses.

Coming off two consecutive national championships, the Huskies are going through tough stages as one of the main teams to beat in the country. Hurley knows that his squad has a target on its back. While the pressure to three-peat remains high, Hurley views this as a perfect opportunity for growth.