UConn looks to stay undefeated in Big East play as they face Villanova. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UConn-Villanova prediction and pick.

UConn comes into the game sitting at 12-3 on the year. They opened up the year 4-0 before heading to the Maui Invitational, where they would lose three straight games. Still, they have won eight in a row since then, including a UConn win over Gonzaga 77-71. In their last game, UConn beat Providence 87-84 to move to 3-0 in conference play. Meanwhile, Villanova is 10-5 on the year. They struggled early one, starting just 2-3, including a Villanova loss to Columbia. Since then, they are 8-2, with the only losses being to Maryland by one, and to Creighton on the road. Last time out, they dominated DePaul, winning 100-56.

Since the 1987 season, these two schools have had 54 times, with UConn leading the series 32-22 since then. UConn has won four in a row over Villanova, including winning both games last season.

Here are the UConn-Villanova College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UConn-Villanova Odds

UConn: -2.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -134

Villanova: +2.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +114

Over: 146.5 (-112)

Under: 146.5 (-108)

How to Watch UConn vs. Villanova

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn is ranked 25th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are second in offensive efficiency and 134th in defensive efficiency on the year. UConn has also been solid on offense. They are 22nd in the nation in points per game while sitting second in assists per game. Further, they are 13th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. They are also eighth in shooting efficiency.

Alex Karaban is the leading scorer for UConn this year. He is scoring 16.3 points per game, while also adding 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. He is joined in the front court by Liam McNeeley. McNeeley is scoring 13.6 points per game while adding 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Still, McNeeley was injured in the last game and could miss time. Meanwhile, Tarris Reed Jr. leads the team in rebounding this year. He has 7.9 rebounds per game while scoring 10.9 points, plus having 1.7 blocks and 0.9 assists.

In the backcourt, Solo Ball leads the way. He is scoring 13.4 points per game while adding 1.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game. Hassan Diarra leads the team in assists this year. He has 6.5 assists per game this year, while also scoring 8.9 points. Further, he adds 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this year.

Why Villanova Will Cover The Spread/Win

Villanova comes in sitting 37th in KenPom's rankings, ranking seventh in offensive rating while sitting 178th in defensive rating this year. They have been shooting well overall, sitting sixth in the nation in effective field goal percentage, while also being solid in offensive rebounding. They are 19th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage. Further, Villanova is second in the nation in three points percentage.

They are led by Eric Dixon. Dixon was the leading scorer last year, with 16.6 points per game. This year, he has played in just two of the three games, scoring 27.5 points per game in those two games. He also leads the team with eight rebounds per game, while having two assists and two steals. Joining him at forward is Enoch Boakye and Josiah Moseley. Boakye has eight points per game but also added seven rebounds per game and a block per game. Moseley has just 5.3 points per game while sitting with two rebounds per game.

At guard, Wooga Poplar leads the way. He has 16 points per game this year, with 7.3 rebounds per game. He also adds two assists per game while having 1.7 assists per game this year. Terry Perkins has also been solid. He has ten points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, and 1.7 assists. Finally, Jhamir Brickus has 8.7 points per game this year, while adding five assists per game this year.

Final UConn-Villanova Prediction & Pick

While UConn is the favorite in this game and has been playing well, this should be a tight and high-scoring game. Both teams are better on offense than defense. Both teams are also highly efficient on offense. UConn is eighth in shooting efficiency, while Villanova is fourth. Further, Villanova is great from three, sitting second in the nation in three points percentage, while UConn is 332nd against the three. Both teams also take care of the ball well. UConn is 20th in the nation in turnovers per game, while Villanova is 25th. Winning this game will come down to a few key stops, but the best play in this one is on the total. Take the over.

Final UConn-Villanova Prediction & Pick: Over 146.5 (-112)