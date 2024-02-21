Dan Hurley had a hilarious post after the loss

The UConn men's basketball team suffered an 85-66 loss on the road against the Creighton Blue Jays on Tuesday, and UConn head coach Dan Hurley had a hilarious post on X the day after the loss.

After the game, Dan Hurley said that he did not coach well enough for his team to get a win. He is making light of the loss, and sending a message to the fanbase that his team will be ready to go for Saturday's game against Villanova at Gampel Pavilion.

With the loss, Hurley's UConn basketball team dropped to 24-3 on the season and 14-2 in Big East play. The loss snapped a 14-game winning streak. The Huskies still sit three games ahead of Marquette and Creighton atop the Big East standings, and are looking to clinch the regular season conference title over the last four games of the season.

The loss to Creighton could cause UConn to drop from the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll, which the Huskies were voted to unanimously this week. They should not drop far, as Creighton is a top-15 team and it was a road game. It would be a surprise if UConn dropped lower than third. Houston and Purdue are the two teams that could leapfrog UConn, depending on how this week's games play out.

UConn finishes the Big East schedule with Saturday's home game against Villanova, a home game against Seton Hall, and two road games against Marquette and Providence. Two or three wins would have the Huskies in good shape to take the Big East regular season crown.