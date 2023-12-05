UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley said that Stephon Castle will likely be available in a limited role on Tuesday against North Carolina.

The UConn men's basketball program is set to face off against North Carolina in the Jimmy V Classic on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, and it looks like Dan Hurley will get projected lottery pick Stephon Castle back in some capacity, according to Adam Zagoria.

“As long as he comes out of today into tomorrow feeling good, he'll be available with restrictions if he's feeling good tomorrow,” Dan Hurley said, via Zagoria.

Stephon Castle is just a freshman, but he is a vital piece for the UConn men's basketball program. They have been without him since playing in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden against Indiana and Texas. Castle played in the few games leading up to that against weaker opponents, and flashed the potential that he has.

Against a good North Carolina basketball team, getting Castle back would be huge.

UConn is coming off of its first loss this season, on the road against Kansas by the score of 69-65. It was a hard-fought game that the Huskies had a chance to win late, as they had a lead in the second half after battling back from an early deficit.

A win over North Carolina would be a great one to have on the resume come selection Sunday, and could set up the Huskies for another run deep in March. This is one of the two remaining big tests in the non-conference slate of games for UConn. The last one is against Gonzaga on Dec. 15.

It will be interesting to see the impact Castle has in his return.