Donovan Clingan is still progressing toward a full recovery from his foot injury.

It hasn't quite been three weeks since UConn basketball star Donovan Clingan suffered a right foot injury in his team's disappointing 75-60 loss to Seton Hall on December 20th. Despite some hopeful optimism otherwise, the sophomore big man won't be back on the floor for another Big East clash on the road Wednesday night.

UConn coach Dan Hurley confirmed Tuesday that Clingan wouldn't play against Xavier, marking his fourth straight game missed due to a strained tendon in his right foot.

“The initial diagnosis was a three to four week injury with Donovan. We’ll hit week three tomorrow. Obviously, that’s in the hands of our medical team,” Hurley said, per Gavin Keefe of The Day. “Do not look for him tomorrow, at least on the court.”

A breakout star as a freshman reserve last season for the Huskies' national title team, the 7'2, 280-pound Clingan lived up to lofty expectations in 2023-24 before going down with injury. He's averaging 13.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in just 20.8 minutes per game, cementing himself as one of the most impactful two-way players in college basketball and a surefire first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

UConn, 13-2 overall, is 3-0 with Clingan sidelined, his injury recovery coinciding with the team's light playing schedule over holiday break. The initial timeline for his return to the court was three-to-four weeks. Barring a setback, expect to see Donovan Clingan back in the lineup soon, hopefully for the fourth-ranked Huskies' home matchup with No. 22 Creighton on January 17th.

UConn and Xavier are set to tipoff on Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. (PT).