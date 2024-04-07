The stage is set for the grand finale of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. It is going to be the defending national champions UConn Huskies and fellow No. 1 seed Purdue Boilermakers battling it out for the right to the crown on Monday night. For UConn basketball head coach Dan Hurley, his team's looking showdown versus the Boilermakers is going to be one of the books, especially since it pits two of the best big men in college against each other.
“A battle of the Giants, and then I think it's just great for college basketball. You know, us and Purdue have clearly been the two best teams in the country the last two years, and I think it's just great for college basketball to get the two big dogs playing on Monday night,” Hurley said during an interview following the Huskies' 86-72 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night, with UConn big man Donovan Cligan beside him.
"It's great for college basketball." – Dan Hurley is excited for Purdue and UConn to lock horns for the title pic.twitter.com/qbyK84mNJO
UConn basketball staves off No. 4 Alabama in Final Four
The Huskies were put to a test in the first half by Alabama, which trailed UConn by only four points after the first 20 minutes of the contest. Alabama shot like a house on fire in the first half, going 14/28 from the field and burying eight of 11 attempts from behind the arc.
However, UConn basketball stepped it up in the second half, showing the Crimson Tide and the rest of the country why the Huskies are the reigning and defending national champs. When it was all said and done on the court, the Huskies ended up shooting 50 percent from the field and connecting 10 of their 25 attempts from the 3-point region (40%).
For Alabama, it can take some solace from the fact that it gave UConn basketball its toughest test to date in the 2024 March Madness. Prior to the Final Four round, UConn had defeated opponents from the first round to the Elite Eight portion of the tourney by an average of 27.75 points.
Stephon Castle led the way for the Huskies against the Crimson Tide, as the freshman guard scored 21 points with five rebounds and two assists, while Donovan Clingan, despite a wrap in his right hand, finished with 18 points, five boards, and four blocks.
“Feels good, but the job's not done yet,” Clingan said when asked about his thoughts on UConn basketball successfully booking a return trip to the national championship game.
Clingan will have his hands full in the national championship game, as he will be the primary UConn weapon against a seemingly unstoppable force in the form of Purdue big man Zach Edey. Purdue beat the No. 11 NC State Wolfpack on Saturday to come a win away from bringing home the school's first-ever national title.
College basketball world, fans react to Huskies beating Alabama, earning ticket to championship game
“This is the biggest matchup we could get. It's, I believe, two Naismith Hall of Fame coaches. It's the two best teams in the country,” college basketball expert Gary Parrish said.
“UConn is a machine. The Huskies will play for the National Championship again,” said Ian Eagle during the final moments of the Huskies-Crimson Tide Final Four meeting.
