The college basketball season got started on Monday night, and the journey to a third straight national title is underway for the UConn basketball team. The Huskies don't start their season until Wednesday, but the season is here nonetheless. UConn has won the past two national championships, and with head coach Dan Hurley back with a plethora of talent, the sky is the limit for this team once again.

After the UConn basketball team won their second straight national title last year, they almost lost Dan Hurley to the NBA as it looked like he might take the Los Angeles Lakers job for a minute there. However, he came back to UConn, and he has built a special culture there.

“Yeah, I think, you know, nowadays with NIL and portal and all the transactional feel of college sports, I think culture is more important than ever,” Hurley said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “I think if you have, like, a rare culture in terms of, it shouldn't even be old school values, man, it should just be what's right, right? There's nothing old school about holding each other accountable, having a credible work ethic, be incredibly competitive, be willing to sacrifice for the for the betterment of a group, like that shouldn't be old school values. That should just be the way that organizations and human beings go about their business. And that's just the way that we go about our business here. And when you do that with NBA level talent, you could have, you know, the back to back results, and then obviously, you know, we're process focused man but we know the enormity of what's at stake for us this season.”

Hurley and UConn clearly have one of the better cultures in college basketball, and it's interesting to hear the way that he speaks about it. To him, these kinds of things are non-negotiable, but most programs in college basketball don't have a culture as good as UConn's.

UConn basketball opens its season on Wednesday

The college basketball season if officially underway and the road to a national championship has begun. Dan Hurley and the UConn basketball team will play their first game of the season on Wednesday as they will be at home hosting Sacred Heart. The Huskies are ranked #3 in the country and Sacred Heart already has a loss to Temple, so this should be an easy win to get the year started.

UConn and Sacred Heart will tip at 7:00 ET on Wednesday night from Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut. The Huskies are massive favorites in this one.