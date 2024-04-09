For the first time since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was still in UCLA, the NCAA Tournament saw a back-to-back champion. Dan Hurley limited shooters and distributed the ball evenly for his stars. UConn may have let Zach Edey notch 37 points and 10 rebounds but they made sure no one else from Purdue got a hot hand. This greatness will be echoed throughout history and legends of the game are already loving it. Draymond Green and Trae Young along with the rest of the basketball world gave their flowers to the kings of the dance.
UConn gets flowers from the stars
Dan Hurley has been putting out a schematic masterclass in UConn's NCAA Tournament run. The Huskies head honcho even got compared to one of the greatest coaches in NBA history.
“That was very Steve Kerr-esque Dan Hurley!! Hit the corner while the big is off fake the handoff hit the slip,” Draymond Green wrote while watching the clash between UConn and Purdue.
While nearly every one of UConn's starters notched double-digit scoring figures, Draymond Green had his eyes set on a unique player. The legendary forward loved Samson Johnson's way of defending Purdue's National Player of the Year, Zach Edey.
“Job Well Done 35! You did your job tonight. It was him who made Edey quit with about 19 minutes to go in the 2nd half. There was a turnover and I saw Edey's body language walking back. He was done. Now rewatch the game from that point on. #FreeGame,” the Golden State Warriors star proclaimed.
A scary mastermind
UConn did have a lot of their personnel step up. Tristen Newton led the way with 20 points and seven assists. In total, UConn saw four double-digit scorers. Hassan Diarra could have made it five had he made one more bucket against Purdue. But, the love was not just for the players. Trae Young had to acknowledge the greatness of Dan Hurley as he notched his second consecutive title.
“Dan Hurley gonna be considered one of the best to ever do it when his career is over,” the Atlanta Hawks superstar said.
These two active NBA players were not the only ones to show some love to UConn. Even popular media figures came together to congratulate the Huskies on an insane NCAA Tournament run. Kendrick Perkins absolutely loved the brand of basketball that the Huskies were playing in this matchup.
“Agenda Free Basketball is what we’re watching UCONN play!!!” the former NBA player declared.
Skip Bayless was also hyped after seeing UConn win with a 75 to 60 scoreline.
“CONGRATS TO UCONN FOR THE MOST DOMINANT RUN THROUGH AN NCAA TOURNEY EVER,” he exclaimed.
A three-peat might be on the horizon if the team from Storrs keeps their composure and gets elite recruits next year.