The matchups for the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 5 at Madison Square Garden were announced, with Florida Atlantic taking on Illinois and UConn facing off against North Carolina. UConn basketball coach Dan Hurley spoke about what it means for his program to play in the Jimmy V Classic, a yearly event that raises money and awareness for cancer research.

“It's an honor to be invited to participate in the Jimmy V Classic to help raise funds for such a worthwhile cause that hits close to home for my wife Andrea and me, with the loss of her father to this dreaded disease,” Dan Hurley said, via Adam Zagoria. “I know our team and our UConn fanbase are thrilled to be coming to Madison Square Garden to compete against one of the most stories programs in college basketball. We are very much looking forward to Dec. 5.”

The UConn basketball fanbase usually shows out when the team plays at Madison Square Garden, whether it be a one-off exhibition game like the Jimmy V Classic or the Big East Tournament in march. With Hurley's Huskies coming in as the defending champions against a team like the North Carolina basketball program, the UConn fanbase will undoubtedly show up on Dec. 5.

The North Carolina basketball program had a down year in 2022-2023, and will look to bounce back. A win against a UConn team that has a lot of talent would be a big win in the out of conference schedule.

Florida Atlantic vs. Illinois is no snoozer as well. It should be an entertaining night on Dec. 5 for the Jimmy V Classic.