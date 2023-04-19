UConn basketball senior guard Tristen Newton announced that he is has declaring for the NBA Draft while maintaining college eligibility on his Instagram.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank god for everything,” Tristen Newton wrote in his statement on Instagram. “It has been an experience like no other being able to bring a national championship back to Storrs and Husky nation. I would like to thank my coaches and teammates for giving me the opportunity to represent UConn, and for pushing me to be the best player that I can be every day. Last, but certainly not least, I would like to thank my family for always having my back and showing me their continued love and support. After discussing with my family and support team, I have decided to pursue my lifelong goal and declare for the 2023 NBA Draft while maintaining my collegiate eligibility. Thank you!”

Newton was vital to UConn basketball’s national championship run. He has one more year of eligibility remaining. He transferred from the East Carolina basketball program after three seasons, and committed to play for Dan Hurley’s team a year ago. Newton averaged 10.1 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists in the 2022-2023 season for Dan Hurley’s team. He recorded two triple-doubles this season at UConn.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

UConn’s ‘Big Three’ for their national championship was Jordan Hawkins, Adama Sanogo and Andre Jackson Jr. Newton was still key contributor as the team’s starting point guard.

Jordan Hawkins declared for the NBA Draft, and is expected to be a lottery pick. Adama Sanogo declared as well. Andre Jackson Jr. declared while maintaining eligibility just like Newton did.

The deadline for Newton and Jackson Jr. to make a decision to either stay in the draft or return to school is on May 31. With Newton and Jackson Jr. needing to make decisions, that is the date that UConn and its fans will have an idea of what the roster will look like for the 2023-2024 season.