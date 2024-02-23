The college basketball season is nearing an end with the March Madness Tournament right around the corner. For that reason, we're starting to narrow down who is in the running for the Naismith Coach of the Year award. Plenty of names are in the running with Dan Hurley of UConn basketball and Matt Painter of Purdue basketball among them.
The winner won't be announced until April 2. With that said, college basketball has numerous coaches named as finalists for the award. UConn and Purdue basketball aren't the only schools with their coaches in the running. Here is the full list of coaches who could win the award in April.
Hubert Davis, North Carolina
Bryce Drew, Grand Canyon
Anthony Grant, Dayton
Dan Hurley, UConn
Nate Oats, Alabama
TJ Otzelberger, Iowa State
Matt Painter, Purdue
Lamont Paris, South Carolina
Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Richard Pitino, New Mexico
Mark Rope, BYU
Kelvin Sampson, Houston
Josh Schertz, Indiana State
Kyle Smith, Washington State
Danny Sprinkle, Utah State
There are plenty of options available and each coach deserves the award in their own right. But Dan Hurley of UConn basketball, Houston's Kelvin Sampson, and Matt Painter of Purdue might be the favorites to win considering their teams are currently ranked top three in the nation.
It'll be interesting to see how it all plays out. Each of these coaches have a serious case to win, but the March Madness Tournament could play out differently how we expect. As it always does. Make sure to catch the final stretch before the big tournament begins. UConn basketball might be the favorite as the top seed but only time will tell if they can put together a championship run.