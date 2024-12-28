UConn football is keeping coach Jim Mora around. Mora agreed to a two-year contract extension with the team, per ESPN. The extension increases the coach's salary to an average of $2.5 million.

The Huskies have had some success with Mora at the helm. UConn football finished the 2024 season with a 8-4 regular season record, and has been to two bowl games in three years under the coach. Mora also spent time coaching at UCLA and in the NFL.

“I'd like to thank David Benedict, Radenka Maric and the University of Connecticut leadership for their trust in me and their commitment to our football program,” Mora said in a statement, per the school. “When I first got here, I talked about where we wanted this program to go and we have shown great progress but we still have plenty of work to do. The commitment and dedication from the university and the athletic department has me excited about the future for our football team.”

The Huskies play as an independent after the school decided to leave the AAC for the Big East once again in basketball.

UConn football has one game left this season

UConn football closes out the 2024 season in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Saturday, against the North Carolina Tar Heels. UConn's eight wins so far this season are the most for the program since the 2010 campaign.

It was a remarkable turn around season for Mora and UConn. The Huskies finished the 2023 season with just three wins. In 2024, UConn football was able to click offensively. UConn football put up more than 40 points in games against UMass, Buffalo and FAU.

The squad's four losses came against power 4 competition. UConn football lost close games to Syracuse, Wake Forest and Duke. The team also got blown out by Maryland.

UConn football and North Carolina are playing Saturday at time of writing.