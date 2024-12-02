The Midnight Ride Collective, an NIL collective for the UMass football program revealed “The Southwick Jug” that was made to represent and be awarded to the winner of the rivalry game with UConn. The Huskies ended up coming out on top during the game on Saturday by the score of 47-42.

Expand Tweet

After the game, UConn football seemingly did not take the trophy, sparking many reactions and accusations on social media, specifically that UConn did not want to take it. UConn football coach Jim Mora took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make it known that he and the program wanted the trophy, despite claims that they would not take it.

“This is 100% false. I specifically asked for the trophy at the end of the game and I was told point blank you folks weren't giving it up,” Jim Mora posted on X. “@FightMA247 come clean, don't put this on @UConnFootball or @UConnHuskies.”

How did UMass, UConn football programs solve this mystery?

It was certainly a confusing ordeal between the two programs, but they both came together to figure out a solution. Both school's released statements regarding what will happen in the future.

“Regarding yesterday's football game and fan interest in presenting a trophy to the winner, prior to the game the two schools had not discussed awarding the trophy to the winning team or using the trophy in general as a symbol of our long-standing series,” UMass football's statement reads. “The trophy was provided to UMass for the first time earlier in the week, not leaving a lot of time to properly consider an official name, secure a mutually beneficial sponsor or execute a marketing plan. In addition, series results still need to be added to the base of the trophy. Both schools agree that celebrating our 78-game rivalry series requires appropriate planning. The football collectives for each school have now asked for the trophy so they may award it to Coach Mora and his team. We have no issue with this plan and for now, will consider the trophy property of the two collectives to be used at their direction.”

UConn football's statement reads very similar. It will be interesting to see when Mora and his team are presented with the trophy, and the reaction from that. For now, UMass will focus on hiring a new football coach, while Mora and UConn will look forward to hopefully playing in a bowl game in the coming weeks.