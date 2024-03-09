The UConn Huskies take on the Providence Friars. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UConn Providence prediction and pick. Find how to watch UConn Providence.
The Connecticut Huskies won the national championship last season, but they got roughed up in the Big East, finishing outside of the top three in the conference. When they left the conference schedule in NCAA Tournament play — they never did face a Big East school in March Madness — they won six straight games by large margins and won a fifth national title.
This year, UConn not only thrived out of conference; this time, the Huskies won the Big East regular-season championship. They were clearly the best team in the league from start to finish. They had a clunker at Creighton a few weeks ago but were otherwise dominant. There was never a sense that any team other than UConn was going to win the Big East. Marquette was good. Creighton had its moments, including against the Huskies themselves. Yet, Connecticut was the most consistent and dependable team in the league.
What makes the Huskies so good is their collection of very different parts. The tall, rugged defensive big man; the elite perimeter shooter-scorer; the agile, versatile wings who play outstanding defense — UConn has a great roster mix. Coach Dan Hurley gets the most out of his team. His players crave excellence and want to be great. They go to the wall for him and have very few letdowns or flat performances.
UConn enters this regular-season finale as the clear-cut favorite to win the national title in early April in Glendale, Arizona, where the 2024 Final Four will be played. It will be fascinating to see how much of a challenge UConn will face in the coming month. Everyone is waiting to see if a repeat champion will be crowned in men's college basketball.
Why UConn Could Cover the Spread
The Huskies speak for themselves with their level of play and their consistency. They are the gold standard in college basketball. Houston and Purdue will also be No. 1 seeds in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Either Tennessee or Arizona will probably be a top seed as well. Yet, UConn stands above everyone else. This is not a point of debate. People who follow college basketball will widely agree with this. UConn did not play an amazing game the first time it faced Providence. The Huskies actually struggled to score and won with defense. They did not, however, cover the spread. It's true that Providence is at home and it's true that Providence badly needs this game for bubble purposes, but without big man Bryce Hopkins — injured midway through the season — the Friars simply can't stand up to UConn physically, particularly in the paint.
Why Providence Could Cover the Spread
The Friars know they need to win this game. They're on the bubble, and no bubble team could possibly have a better quality win on the resume than UConn, the No. 1 team in the country. This is a difference-making game for Providence. It's the regular-season finale. It's senior day. The crowd will go absolutely nuts and feed this team with adrenaline and energy. Of course Providence isn't as good as UConn, but this could be a situation in which an inferior team rallies on one day in an emotional environment and plays above its normal level.
Final UConn-Providence Prediction & Pick
This does figure to be a competitive game, but UConn probably pulls away late. It's not a situation in which a point-spread bet feels comfortable, though. Wait for a live play here.
Final UConn-Providence Prediction & Pick: UConn -9.5