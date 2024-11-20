ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UConn continues its season in Week 13 when they take on Syracuse. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a UConn-Syracuse prediction and pick.

In Week 13, the UConn Huskies (7-3) face off against the Syracuse Orange (7-3) in a pivotal matchup. Syracuse enters the game as a strong favorite, boasting a 76.9% chance of victory and a 10.5-point spread. The Orange's offense, led by a potent passing attack, will look to exploit UConn's defensive vulnerabilities, particularly in the secondary. Conversely, UConn has shown improvement this season, especially in their rushing game, which they will rely on to control the clock and keep Syracuse's offense off the field. Expect a competitive battle as both teams vie for momentum heading into the final stretch of the season.

Here are the UConn-Syracuse College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: UConn-Syracuse Odds

UConn: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +280

Syracuse: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch UConn vs. Syracuse

Time: 12:00 PM ET/9:00 AM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why UConn Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 5-3-2

Over/Under: 5-3-2

Head-to-Head: 5-5 ML / 5-4-1 ATS / 5-5 O/U

UConn has a compelling chance to upset Syracuse in Week 13, driven by their recent defensive improvements and a solid running game. The Huskies' defense ranks among the top 25 nationally in stop rate, allowing only 21.3 points per game against a schedule that, while not the toughest, has seen them hold opponents under 27 points consistently. This defensive resilience will be crucial against a Syracuse offense that has struggled at times to maintain consistency. If UConn can disrupt the Orange's rhythm and force them into unfavorable situations, they can capitalize on any mistakes.

Offensively, UConn's ground game has shown significant progress, averaging over 200 rushing yards in their last few outings. This ability to control the clock and keep Syracuse's high-powered offense off the field is critical. By establishing the run early, UConn can create manageable third downs and open up play-action opportunities for their quarterback. Additionally, if they can minimize penalties and turnovers, they will increase their chances of staying competitive throughout the game. With the right mix of defensive pressure and offensive execution, UConn could very well pull off a surprising victory against Syracuse this week.

Why Syracuse Could Cover The Spread/Win

ATS Record: 5-5

Over/Under: 4-5-1

Head-to-Head: 5-5 ML / 4-5-1 ATS / 5-5 O/U

Syracuse is poised to secure a victory over UConn in Week 13, thanks to their potent offensive capabilities and home-field advantage. The Orange have demonstrated significant offensive prowess this season, averaging over 30 points per game. Quarterback Kyle McCord has been instrumental, effectively managing the game and utilizing a deep roster of talented receivers. With UConn's defense facing its toughest challenge yet, Syracuse's ability to stretch the field and exploit mismatches will likely lead to explosive plays. Additionally, the JMA Wireless Dome provides a raucous atmosphere that can disrupt opposing teams, giving Syracuse an edge.

Defensively, Syracuse has shown resilience and adaptability, particularly in their recent matchup against California, where they limited a high-scoring offense. The Orange's defensive line is capable of applying pressure, which could force UConn to rely heavily on their ground game a strategy that may not yield results against Syracuse's stout run defense. If Syracuse can contain UConn's rushing attack and force them into obvious passing situations, they should be able to create turnovers and capitalize on scoring opportunities. With a 71% chance of winning according to predictive models, Syracuse is well-positioned to achieve their eighth win of the season and keep their bowl aspirations alive as they look ahead to a crucial final stretch.

Final UConn-Syracuse Predictions & Pick

Syracuse is favored to win against UConn by 10.5 points, and the prediction leans heavily in their favor. The Orange have shown impressive offensive capabilities this season, averaging over 30 points per game. With quarterback Kyle McCord at the helm, Syracuse's passing attack can exploit UConn's secondary, which has faced challenges against more potent offenses. Additionally, Syracuse's recent victory over California highlights their momentum and ability to perform under pressure, making them a formidable opponent at home in the JMA Wireless Dome.

While UConn has demonstrated resilience this season, their victories have primarily come against weaker opponents. The Huskies' defense, although ranked well in stop rate, has not faced an offense as dynamic as Syracuse's. If Syracuse can establish an early lead and control the pace of the game, they are likely to cover the spread. With Syracuse playing at their peak right now, the Orange not only are in the spot to win but also to cover the spread as the welcome Syracuse on their home turf in this pivotal Week 13 matchup.

Final UConn-Syracuse Predictions & Pick: Syracuse -10.5 (-110), Under 54.5 (-110)