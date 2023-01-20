Ismael Bonfim and Terrance Mckinney should be a battle! Stay tuned for our UFC odds series with a Bonfim-McKinney prediction and pick.

Surging featherweights Terrance McKinney and Ismael Bonfim square off in a fight sure to add electricity to the Early Prelims of UFC 283. Come Saturday, Brazilian MMA fans will pack Jeunesse Arena to watch a fellow Brazilian fight in each one of the 15 bouts. With two title fights headlining the card, this should be one to remember as the UFC returns to Rio. Stay tuned for our UFC odds and picks series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 283 Odds: Ismael Bonfim-Terrance McKinney Odds

Ismael Bonfim: -102

Terrence McKinney: -125

Over (1.5) rounds: +184

Under (1.5) rounds: -240

How to Watch Ismael Bonfim vs. Terrance McKinney

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Ismael Bonfim Will Win

Though Ismael Bonfim will be making his UFC Debut on Saturday, he is no stranger to facing UFC competition. He’s had 18 fights since 2013. In those 18, he’s won 17. His only loss: surging UFC star Renato Moicano. Besides that lone loss against a now-budding star in MMA, Ismael Bonfim has simply bulldozed through his competition. He’s shown time and time again that he is ready for a step-up in competition, and what better way to make his UFC debut than against ‘T-Wrecks’ McKinney.

Bonfim, along with McKinney, headline a new crop of young, talented, and athletic fights that look to make their mark in the famed Octagon. Ismael Bonfim is as well-rounded a prospect as they come. He’s an exciting fighter who can hurt you wherever the fight goes. He impressed Dana White, earning a contract on DWCS, and is looking to have the same result in his debut. Bonfim will have to bring the fight to McKinney and break up his striking patterns. McKinney isn’t always accurate with his shots, so it’ll be up to Bonfim to counter those and stun him early on.

Why Terrance McKinney Will Win

Terrance ‘T-Wrecks’ McKinney has become an overnight sensation in the MMA community. His debut fight against Matt Frevola ended only 7 seconds after the first bell and instantly blew up McKinney’s profile all through social media. in his following fights, he managed to put on ‘Fight of the Night’ performance against Fares Ziam and lost an insane back-and-forth brawl against Drew Dober.

No matter what the situation, Terrance McKinney is never out of the fight. He has superior wrestling scrambles and can switch to a dominant position very quickly. While his striking is often unpolished and wild, he always seems to find the target eventually and hurt his opponents. Additionally, it’ll be his fifth fight in the UFC, giving him the experience advantage over the debuting Bonfim. McKinney steps into the Octagon an improved fighter each time, which is scary considering how young he is. This time will be no different. McKinney’s evolving game takes another step forward in this fight.

Final Ismael Bonfim-Terrance McKinney Prediction & Pick

Both of these fighters have the skills to one day compete for the division’s crown. While in different spots, both will need to prove themselves in this close matchup. Terrance McKinney will be too much in this one, but it will be a test. I think the fight will go over the suggested total, but not by much. Don’t blink in this one.

Final Ismael Bonfim-Terrance McKinney Prediction & Pick: Over 1.5 rounds (+184)