The UFC returns with its first Pay-Per-View event of 2023 when UFC 283 travels to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Stay tuned for our UFC odds series with a Lacerda-Stamann prediction and pick.

Early Prelim action continues when bantamweights Cody Stamann and Luan Lacerda square off in the octagon. Don’t miss fights from Jessica Andrade, Paul Craig, Gregory Rodrigues, and other fighters looking to continue their hot streaks. The night will conclude with not one, but two title fights as the Brazilian fans look to cheer their fighters to victory. Stay tuned for our UFC odds and picks series.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 283 Odds: Luan Lacerda-Cody Stamann Odds

Luan Lacerda: +300

Cody Stamann: -430

Over (2.5) rounds: -260

Under (2.5) rounds: +196

How to Watch Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET/ 2:30 p.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Luan Lacerda Will Win

Luan Lacerda will be facing a tough test in Cody Stamann in his UFC Debut. The matchmakers didn’t do Lacerda any favors matching him up with the seasoned Stamann, but clearly, they see his potential in a match-up like this that will almost certainly go to the ground at some point. That is precisely where Luan Lacerda is at his best, finishing 10 of his 12 wins by way of submission. Fighting in the Brazilian MMA circuit and finishing almost all of your fights by submission is no easy task and a statistic that Cody Stamann will be aware of when fighting Lacerda.

He’s a flexible grappler that can easily throw submissions up off of his back. He also has a suffocating rear naked choke and is tough to shake when positioned on his opponent’s back. It’s hard to bank on submitting an opponent like Stamann, but it will be Lacerda’s clearest path to victory. With the amount Stamann wrestles and stays in top control, Lacerda will have to work submissions from his back and catch Stamann when he least expects it.

Why Cody Stamann Will Win

Cody Stamann has had a rough go in his last five fights. After losing his brother, Stamann notched an emotional win against Brian Kelleher. From there, he went on a three-fight losing streak against tough opponents including Merab Dvalishvili. A wrestler by trade, Stamann often sees success going for takedowns and wearing his opponents against the cage. Of late, that gameplan hasn’t worked against the likes of Said Nurmagomedov and Jimmie Rivera.

But in his wins against Kelleher and Eddie Wineland, Stamann was able to show improvements on the feet and add new facets to his game while still being dangerous on the ground. He’ll have some room to strike in this one as he enjoys a slight advantage on the feet coupled with experience in the UFC. He’ll also have the edge in wrestling but will have to be cautious with the dangerous jiu-jitsu of Luan Lacerda. A lot of Stamann’s success will have to stem from his corner. Being this heavy of a favorite, he should craft a game plan in his favor and stick to it.

Final Luan Lacerda-Cody Stamann Prediction & Pick

This is an odd fight for Luan Lacerda, as the step-up in competition for his UFC debut is quite steeper than he’s used to. He’ll threaten with submissions throughout, but Cody Stamann will execute a smarter fight. I suspect this to go the distance in a fight where Stamann controls the majority.

Final Luan Lacerda-Cody Stamann Prediction & Pick: Cody Stamann (-430)