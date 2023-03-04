One of the year’s biggest PPV events is almost here. Of course, everyone is surely excited to see former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones make his long-awaited heavyweight debut at T-Mobile Arena. The long-awaited return of Jones tops the ticket at UFC 285 on Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the main event, he will make his heavyweight debut against previous championship contender Ciryl Gane. Here we’ll look at the different details of UFC 285 like the date, time, and how to watch the weights and main match between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane.

Now, let’s look at the different details of UFC 285.

How to Watch:

Date: March 4

Location: T-Mobile Arena — Las Vegas

First off, the main card of UFC 285 can be watched in the U.S. and Mexico on ESPN+ streaming service for a pay-per-view fee. However, the earlier fights can be streamed live on ESPN+. Meanwhile, in Canada, the main card can be watched on several channels. These include BELL, Rogers, Shaw, SaskTel, Videotron, Telus, Eastlink, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.

Concurrently, viewers in the United Kingdom can access the main card on BT Sport and the prelims on UFC Fight Pass. Meanwhile, in Australia, the main card can be viewed on platforms such as Main Event, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV, and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass.

The UFC 285: Jones vs. Gane Early Prelims go off Saturday, March 4 at 5:30 pm ET.

Firstly, here are the Early Prelims matches and weigh-in results (in lbs):

Welterweights – Ian Garry (171) vs. Song Kenan (171)

Strawweights – Jessica Penne (116) vs. Tabatha Ricci (115.5)

Bantamweights – Cameron Saaiman (135) vs. Leomana Martinez (137)

Bantamweights – Da’Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Farid Basharat (136)

Lightweights – Loik Radzhabov (155.5) vs. Esteban Ribovics (156)

The Prelims begin at 8 pm ET.

Next, here are the Prelims matches and weigh-in results (in lbs):

Bantamweights – Cody Garbrandt (136) vs. Trevin Jones (135)

Middleweights – Derek Brunson (185.5) vs. Dricus du Plessis (185)

Flyweights – Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Amanda Ribas (126)

Middleweights – Julian Marquez (186) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

At 10 pm ET, the Main Card will stream exclusively on ESPN+.

Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane are then expected to arrive in the octagon around 12:15 am ET, depending on the length of the undercard fights.

Lastly, here are the Main Card matches and weigh-in results (in lbs):

UFC Heavyweight Title fight (Main Event) – Jon Jones (248) vs. Ciryl Gane (247.5)

UFC Flyweight Title – Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) (c) vs. Alexa Grasso (124.5)

Welterweights – Geoff Neal (175) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (171)

Lightweights – Jalin Turner (155.5) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Middleweights – Bo Nickal (185.5) vs. Jamie Pickett (186)

Remember that Jones is widely considered one of the greatest fighters to have ever competed in the UFC. Not surprisingly, thats thanks to his impressive resume. Remember that in his two runs as the light heavyweight champion, he defeated numerous legends in the sport. Subsequently, he vacated his title in February 2020 with the intention of moving up to the heavyweight division.

The process, though, took more than three years due to a dispute with UFC management over pay. He also needed to prepare for the weight gain. In his return, however, Jones faces a unique challenge in Gane. Remember that Gane is coming off a knockout victory over Tai Tuivasa.

Of course, Jones boasts an impressive professional record of 26-1. In fact, his only loss was a controversial disqualification in 2009. Despite his three-year absence, the former light-heavyweight world champion is confident about his chances in the upcoming fight. Jones has been studying Gane’s fighting patterns and believes that he has identified weaknesses in his opponent’s game. Even though Jones respects Gane as a fighter, he sees a lot of patterns in Gane’s movements when he is in a particular stance. Needless to say, Jones is confident in his ability to capitalize on them.

According to multiple publications, Jon Jones’ net worth in 2023 is $3 million. However, some other outlets cite a figure as high as $15 million. Jones was born in Rochester, New York, into an athletic family. He also has two brothers who were NFL players.

With a professional record of 11-1, Gane’s only defeat was against his former teammate Francis Ngannou on points. Jones believes that he has found a way to beat Gane by studying Ngannou’s wrestling techniques.

After Ngannou left the UFC in January, they will crown a new heavyweight champion. This leads us to the current matchup between Gane and Jones. As we mentioned, the undercard of the event features prominent fighters. These include Valentina Shevchenko defending her 125-pound championship title against Alexa Grasso. We also have Mateusz Gamrot and Jalin Turner in the lightweight category.

There’s also wrestling prospect Bo Nickal’s promotional debut in the middleweight division against Jamie Pickett. Shevchenko can extend her record for most title defenses to eight with a victory, and the event promises to be a spectacle with a star-studded lineup.