The time has finally come for the UFC 285 Main Event. Live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the UFC Heavyweight Belt and title of “Baddest Man on the Planet” hang in the balance as MMA fans will be treated to one of the biggest events the sport has ever seen. The Main Card begins on UFC PPV at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. Check out our UFC odds series for our Jones-Gane prediction and pick.

In a highly anticipated bout, UFC Legend and arguable pound-for-pound GOAT Jon Jones will make his long-awaited return to the octagon after three years of preparing his body to make the transition to the Heavyweight Division. He’ll be facing off against the No. 1 ranked Heavyweight in the world and unique talent Ciryl Gane. Legacy and championships are on the line as both men fight for their chance at a reign in the UFC’s scariest division. Don’t miss a second of the action!

Jon ‘Bones’ Jones is 26-1 in his career as a mixed martial artist. He’s really never “lost” a fight since his only blemish is by DQ. He won the light heavyweight belt in 2011 as the youngest fighter ever to do so and went on to defend the strap successfully for 14 straight fights. Without a doubt, Jon Jones is probably the best fighter we’ve ever seen inside of the octagon. With his last fight coming in 2020, this will be a different Jon Jones, however. He makes the move up to heavyweight after gaining 43 pounds to his frame. He’s said that his intentions are to further cement his legacy as the MMA GOAT and is eager to take on the challenges of the new division. Listed as a favorite and weighing in slightly heavier, Jon Jones comes into this matchup with a ton of confidence. Jones stands 6’4″ and has an 84.5-inch reach.

Ciryl Gane is 11-1 in his professional fighting career and has gone 8-1 in his UFC tenure, his only loss being to Former Champion Francis Ngannou. He’s had a tremendous road to the top that has highlighted him as one of the most unique heavyweight talents UFC fans have ever seen. He is massive for the weight class and moves around the octagon like a middleweight. He has posed to be a near-impossible puzzle for most of his opponents who try and stand with him. His striking continues to evolve each time he fights and many analysts are saying that he has the potential to be a dominant champion in the division for a very long time. He’ll have the stiffest test of his career in trying to capture the belt against the best fighter ever. However, Gane feels as though this moment is his for the taking. Ciryl Gane stands 6’4″ with an 81-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 285 Odds: Jon Jones-Ciryl Gane Odds

Jon Jones: -170

Ciryl Gane: +138

Over (4.5) rounds: -158

Under (4.5) rounds: +124

How to Watch Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

TV: UFC PPV

Stream: ESPN+ PPV, UFC Fight Pass

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT (Main Card)

Why Jon Jones Will Win

Jon Jones is a former All-American JUCO wrestler and comes from a long line of athletes (see brothers, Chandler and Chris) whom he grew up wrestling with on a daily basis. He credits his brothers to a lot of his success and has carved out his own path as the best fighter of all time. Throughout his career, Jon Jones has had to evolve his fighting style while still maintaining a perfect record and never losing his belt. From opening up his first title fight with a flying knee against Shogun Rua to methodically piecing up Dominick Reyes in his last fight (rewatch it, Jones won), Jon Jones continues to find success by exposing the biggest gaps in his opponents.

Jones is one of the most cerebral strikers we’ve seen in the octagon. He will throw an array of leg kicks to start the fight while keeping his opponent at range. He has a long reach for any opponent to deal with and has made a living out of out-striking his opponents from range. Jones uses his advanced striking to set up his even more superior wrestling. We haven’t see him go to it as much in his last fights, but Jon Jones is probably one of the best wrestlers in MMA today. From there, he leans on what he is most known for, which is his devastating ground-and-pound with his elbows. This is how he opens up submission opportunities, a way he’s finished six of his fights.

The biggest question for Jones will be his mobility and cardio with the added weight. One may think that he’s used to the weight by now after three years of training, but there’s still no simulation for an actual title fight. It will be interesting to see how he conserves his energy and how often he goes for the takedown. Ciryl Gane will be fast in there, but Jon Jones is used to fighting light heavyweights, so he shouldn’t struggle too much there. Jon will get into trouble if he lets Gane strike with him at range. Expect Jon to follow his game plan of old and work for the takedown in this one. If Ngannou can keep Gane down, Jones could bury him.

Why Ciryl Gane Will Win

Ciryl Gane will come into this fight with the confidence and experience of already beating the best competition the heavyweight division has to offer. He’s passed every test he’s had and with Francis Ngannou out of the picture, he could very well become the next face of the heavyweight division. Gane has never faced an opponent with the complete skill set of Jon Jones. He usually enjoys a striking advantage against his opponents and will be given the slightest edge, if any, on the feet in this one. Ciryl Gane will have the power advantage as well being a natural heavyweight and it’s still early to say how Jones’ strength will transfer to the new weight class.

Gane does his most damage by picking-and-popping shots on the outside. His footwork is unmatched for a heavyweight fighter and he’s able to throw punches from all sorts of awkward angles. He’s extremely dangerous in the clinch with elbows and knees but will have to be careful as its a spot Jones has thrived in all his career. Gane and his coaches believe that Jones has never faced a fighter with hand speed like his, so they feel very confident in solving this upcoming puzzle. Although Gane will be the fighter at his home-weight, he’ll be outweighed by half a pound.

For Gane to win this fight, he’ll have to be consistent with his striking and move forward on Jones. Jones’ biggest strength is that he gets his opponents to back up from him and absorb his shots. If Gane can keep moving forward and press Jon Jones, he’ll see a lot of success as he works to string along his striking. It’ll be vital for him to land accurately as he throws his strikes with a slight power advantage over Jones. Gane can win the fight by popping his jab and slowly wearing on the chin of Jones; be aware of his heel hooks as he’s been known to chase them in the past.

Final Jon Jones-Ciryl Gane Prediction & Pick

Jon Jones looks hungry as ever to get this win in this new challenge. There have been questions about the training of Ciryl Gane and whether he is underestimating Jones and under-training for this fight. I suspect both fighters to be walking in as the best versions of themselves on Saturday Night. Ciryl Gane is as good of an opponent as Jon Jones has faced, but Jones has been doing this for much longer.

I predict we’ll see some ring rust, but expect Jones to fight this to another close decision. Gane will have some opportunities to get Jones in trouble, but it will hardly put him in a position to finish the GOAT. I expect Jon Jones to get the win here and begin another title run at heavyweight.

Final Jon Jones-Ciryl Gane Prediction & Pick: Jon Jones (-170)