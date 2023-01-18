It’s official. Jon Jones is back. After a lengthy two-year hiatus, the former two-time light heavyweight champs is returning to the Octagon for UFC 285. On March 4, he will take on Cyril Gane for the heavyweight title which was vacated after the recent release of Francis Ngannou.

Jones will be making his much-awaited debut in the heavyweight division and he will be facing the top-ranked heavyweight in Gane. The French fighter is a former interim heavyweight title holder and is now looking to test his 11-1-0 record against Jones. For his part, Bones holds a 26-1-0 record inside the Octagon, and he too will be put to the test in a tough bout against a very formidable opponent.

Apart from the Jones-Gane main event for the men’s heavyweight crown, UFC 258 also features a stacked fight card that will have both the women’s flyweight championship and the women’s bantamweight title on the line. Reigning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will be putting her title on the line against Alexa Grasso, while challenger Irene Aldama will be looking to dethrone current bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes in their bout. Needless to say, UFC 258 is currently on track to be one of the most packed MMA events of the year.

Jon Jones’ last fight in the UFC was on February 8, 2020, wherein he defeated Dominick Reyes via unanimous decision in a record-setting 14th title bout victory. The 35-year-old will now be looking to bring up his tally to 15 when he faces Gane on March 4th.