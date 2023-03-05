Jon Jones cemented his claim as the greatest MMA fighter of all time when he made quick work of Ciryl Gane in his heavyweight debut Saturday night at UFC 285.

People weren’t even done talking about the sensational end of the co-main event of the evening, with Alexa Grasso submitting Valentina Shevchenko when Jon Jones forced Gane to tap out in the very first round of the fight. With so much gas left in his tank and energy in his body, Jones called out legendary heavyweight fighter Stipe Miocic during the postgame interview inside the Octagon.

“Stipe Miocic, I hope you’re training, my guy,” Jon Jones said about who he wants to deal with next in the heavyweight division, (h/t Shaheen Al-Shatt of MMA Fighting). “You’re the greatest heavyweight of all-time, and that’s what I want. I want you — real bad.”

Jon Jones left no questions unanswered about whether he can be just as dominant in the heavyweight division as he was in the others he ruled in. Jones pulled off a takedown of Gane early and then worked his way from there to a guillotine choke. Gane failed to get out of his position and instead opted to tap out, leaving Jon Jones with yet another incredible achievement in the sport.

Stipe Miocic could make a spectacular fight with Jon Jones. For one, Miocic is the former long-time UFC heavyweight champ, whose reign spanned nearly five years from 2016 to 2021 when he lost the belt to Francis Ngannou in March of 2021.