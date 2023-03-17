UFC 286: Edwards vs. Usman 3 will continue the action with another fight on the Early Prelim card, this one coming in the Flyweight (125 lb) Division. The new crop of England’s MMA talent continues to showcase as Jake Hadley will take on Canada’s Malcolm Gordon. Check out our UFC odds series for our Hadley-Gordon prediction and pick.

Jake Hadley is 9-1 in his short MMA career and has gone 1-1 in the UFC since earning a contract on DWCS. In his audition fight, Hadley locked up a quick submission against a solid opponent in Mitch Raposo and continued to impress with his last win over Carlos Candelario with a wicked triangle choke. He’ll look to continue growing in this role as he fights in front of his home crowd in England. Hadley stands 5’7″ with a 68-inch reach.

Malcolm Gordon is 14-6 in his professional career and has gone 2-3 since joining the UFC. After losing his first two fights in the UFC, he won his next two and went on to lose his most recent fight to Muhammed Mokaev. He put up a good fight in that one but will be looking for a better result against Hadley. Gordon stands 5’7″ with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC 286 Odds: Jake Hadley-Malcolm Gordon Odds

Jake Hadley: -390

Malcolm Gordon: +310

Over (1.5) rounds: -144

Under (1.5) rounds: +114

How to Watch Jake Hadley vs. Malcolm Gordon

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 a.m. PT (Early Prelims)

Why Jake Hadley Will Win

Jake Hadley displayed a patient striking game and a dangerous submission tendency in his last time out. Five of his wins are by way of the method and he has a tremendous squeeze when he can lock up chokes. He’s very active off his back and can throw submissions up in a hurry if he feels threatened. His striking is still continuing to come along, but his willingness to stay patient at the start of the fight goes a long way for him in reading his opponents’ tendencies. Against a steady striker like Gordon, Hadley should look to stay on his back foot and land accurate counter shots.

Hadley will have the advantage on the ground in this one as he’ll want to bring Gordon to the mat. He’ll use his striking to gain respect from Gordon on the feet, where he can then look to land a relentless takedown. Gordon’s been choked out before, so look for Hadley to lock in a signature squeeze and win this as a heavy favorite.

Why Malcolm Gordon Will Win

Malcolm Gordon has a solid, steady striking game that’s seen him put good pressure on opponents in the past. He has great power for the weight class and can compromise his opponents with just one shot. His output has been inconsistent in a few of his fights, so he can’t afford to be stagnant while Hadley is bringing the fight to him. Gordon should look to use head movement and circle away from Hadley. If he can stuff some of the takedown attempts, he could have a good chance to land more significant strikes on the feet.

Gordon has been caught before and shouldn’t engage in a fire fight with his opponent. He won’t want to test his chin, so he should look to keep a steady pressure and continue to move his head. Footwork will be a huge factor against the quick shots from Hadley, so look for Gordon to sprawl as hard as he can in trying to stuff the attempts. He’s got a dangerous guillotine that he can use if Hadley puts his head in the wrong place.

Final Jake Hadley-Malcolm Gordon Prediction & Pick

Hadley seems to be coming into this fight with a ton of confidence and will want to show out in front of his home fans. The only way Gordon has a real chance in this one is if he’s able to threaten with the guillotine submission and discourage Hadley from seeking the takedown. Otherwise, I believe this is Hadley’s fight to lose and he will most likely fight smart, yet dangerously as he locks up the submission win.

Final Jake Hadley-Malcolm Gordon Prediction & Pick: Jake Hadley (-390); by Submission (+195)